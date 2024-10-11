Letters to the Editor

Who is he ‘coming after’?
“You go after me, I’m coming after you.” — (Donald Trump, Aug. 5, 2023)
Hey Donald! You talkin’ to me? Or are you threatening judges, witnesses, potential jurors, prosecutors, reporters? Political opponents, election workers, donors, all of the above? All of us? People, are we going to have a democracy or a MOBocracy? When they tell you who they are, believe them. Your vote, your choice.
Steve Swoope
Colfax
Sheriff endorses Skiles
As the elected sheriff for Nez Perce County for the last four years, I know the trials and tribulations of running a sheriff’s office and detention facility. Being the sheriff requires a leader who is willing to lead from the front and stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who wear the badge. The sheriff needs to balance a budget, handle personnel matters, manage jail liabilities and be the head of an agency.
It’s my honor to pledge my full support and endorsement to Sheriff Richie Skiles for his upcoming election in November. He is an honorable man who upholds his oath of office with the highest integrity. He is willing to put himself on the front line and respond shoulder to shoulder when citizens call for help. Sheriff Skiles is a community sheriff who wants to make his community a better place.
Sheriff Skiles and I have attended many trainings together where we were able to build better departments. When the wildfires started in rural parts of our counties, our offices worked diligently to keep citizens safe on both sides of the county line. Sheriff Skiles always has an open door policy for me to talk about issues and concerns that affect both communities. Come Election Day in November, please vote Richie Skiles for Latah County sheriff.
Bryce Scrimsher
Culdesac
Can’t go wrong with Fry
In 2015, I took the Citizens Police Academy where I learned about Moscow’s Community Policing. There were a number of presenters for various topics, not all from the police force. I found three to stand out. James Fry, not then chief of police, was one of them. His sincerity and compassion for this town were evident.
Along with skills, those traits ranked highly with his later being selected as chief. Then I saw him fairly often at Moscow City Council meetings and I had opportunities to speak with him before meetings. I’d run into him around town in the course of his duties. And then there was the very public homicides case still pending trial. We relied on combined resources and leadership of which Chief Fry provided so much.
James routinely sought more training and materials support for his department to enhance their abilities and better protect their lives, and thus, also ours. He wants to help people and our kids to be safe and overcome issues and to ensure a community where we can shine. He has the energy and vision to do more to accomplish this. He hopes to be elected sheriff to expand doing this.
In all ways I have always been impressed with James Fry. His integrity is beyond reproach. His experience is solid. Check his website; it’s a stellar resume. I wouldn’t hesitate to trust my life to him, as an officer or the guy who happens to be there when you’re in a pickle.
You can’t go wrong voting for James Fry. I’d encourage you to do so.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in reality?
The descent of America? “The Handmaid’s Tale” looks possible under Project 2025.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Idaho’s politics suck
Since settling on the Palouse in 1980, I have always said that Idaho is a beautiful place remiss in only two things for me. No ocean and the politics suck.
To wit the latest from the dope, Dan Foreman, who somehow made it into the state Legislature. And is trying to hold that position. His “platform” is single issue — keep abortion illegal in Idaho. Anything else? Zip, nada. Except what comes out of his mouth. The latest telling a Native American woman, Trish Carter-Goodheart, also a candidate, to “go back where you came from!”
Huh? And the Idaho Republican Party totally supports him, essentially saying it never happened and Idaho is not a racist state. This in spite of many affirmations of the comment by others present. What the?
I rest my case about Idaho politics. When the “big one” hits, Idaho will have an ocean.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
My Hobbit neighbor
The Palouse is a magical place. Nature’s brush filled with the color of life’s paints the rolling hills with white, green, yellow and gold and finishes the transformation with red, orange and brown ... the mystery of life unfolding with each season.
In such a place I was not surprised to find a Hobbit. He lived in his Hobbit house with his human wife only 200 yards to the west.
Had I come to this universe in my imaginary saucer, I would have had to travel 46.5 billion light-years before landing on the Palouse. A light-year is 5.88 trillion miles.
My Hobbit was bigger than fictional Hobbits. He was easily 5’10”. He wore many disguises: graduating from Potlatch High School, the University of Idaho with a degree in architecture, rancher, farmer, county commissioner, Republican, Christian ... to hide his identity! He did tell me he was a Hobbit.
His life was like the Lord of the Ring series where Frodo sought to find the One ring. My Hobbit and his wife (Vickie) found a much more powerful, prophetic message in Isaiah.
“He will not falter or be discouraged until He establishes justice on the earth.” As a young couple they exchanged rings out of devotion to each other and Jesus.
They found comfort and the strength to live virtuous lives. They withheld the judgement of others following the advice of their Savior.
They were inspired by the Sermon on the Mound in Chapter 5 of Matthew: “Blessed are the merciful; for they shall obtain mercy. ... Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. ... Rejoice and be exceedingly glad: for great is your reward in heaven.”
Angels in Heaven greeted the Walsers in 2024.
Stan Smith
Viola
Vote for Dawes
There are big issues to keep us up at night, revolving around global crises that impact our daily lives, either imminently or eventually. We need to unite in taking steps to resolve them. Most disturbing is that instead, American politics seems riveted on crippling divisiveness. One organization whose mission is to bridge the divide is Braver Angels. Through workshops and forums, it offers education and skills to navigate political differences so that citizens and both parties can find alternatives to toxic politics.
Kathy Dawes is a trained ambassador and workshop facilitator for Braver Angels and I took one of their excellent Zoom workshops. She ticked all the boxes: sincerity, down-to-earth actions, deep listening and concern for all sides, and a steadfast belief in the strength and integrity of we, the people. That’s what I want in an elected official because they will work for dialogue and collaboration across the aisle. They will foster the best leadership and citizen engagement to live well in this world without abusing it or each other.
Kathy Dawes has the experience and commitment to fulfill this vital role. She’s been an educator, community volunteer, and inclusive in her everyday life and she will be as an elected official for Idaho. She believes in personal freedoms and not government overreach. She believes in families making their health care decisions. She believes in education access, including libraries which extend services beyond wide-ranging books to practical skills workshops and hands-on creative interests. She wants to address the lack of housing, lowering taxes, and empowering local decision-making.
I have talked with Kathy Dawes. She’s more than capable for a seat in the House. We have the tools for the issues. Kathy has the can-do attitude to work with us on them. Vote for her leadership.
Victoria Seever
Moscow