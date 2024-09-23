Letters to the Editor

Dawes the clear choice

The upcoming election between Kathy Dawes and Brandon Mitchell is one that shouldn’t require much research to differentiate their positions on issues central to Idahoans.

One does not have to do an internet deep dive to learn about the lack of kindness Brandon Mitchell holds. He has repeatedly failed to respond to inquiries from constituents, has an atrocious voting record and consistently panders to the interest of the far-right of the Republican Party. He fails to meet the needs of Idahoans with respect to schools, the safety of families, and matters of public health.