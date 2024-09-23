Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OpinionOctober 17, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Dawes the clear choice

The upcoming election between Kathy Dawes and Brandon Mitchell is one that shouldn’t require much research to differentiate their positions on issues central to Idahoans.

One does not have to do an internet deep dive to learn about the lack of kindness Brandon Mitchell holds. He has repeatedly failed to respond to inquiries from constituents, has an atrocious voting record and consistently panders to the interest of the far-right of the Republican Party. He fails to meet the needs of Idahoans with respect to schools, the safety of families, and matters of public health.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Meanwhile, anyone who researches Kathy and her campaign platform will immediately find her to be welcoming and inviting, committed to public health and safety as well as individual choice, and deeply passionate about supporting K-12 public education and higher ed. Her former career as a teacher and her authentic compassion make her a remarkable representative and advocate. For these reasons among many others, please join me in electing Kathy Dawes for the Idaho House of Representatives 6B seat.

Sage McCetich

Moscow

Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
OPINION: Cheer for your candidates, but don’t commit crimes ...
OpinionOct. 16
OPINION: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
OpinionOct. 15
OPINION: Trump, Vance lie about the border and migrants
OpinionOct. 13
OPINION: Why doesn’t Foreman go back where he came from?
Related
OPINION: Dems are behind failed ideas
OpinionOct. 12
OPINION: Dems are behind failed ideas
OPINION: Debunking misinformation about Idaho's Prop 1
OpinionOct. 11
OPINION: Debunking misinformation about Idaho's Prop 1
OPINION: An example of ignorant racism in Idaho
OpinionOct. 9
OPINION: An example of ignorant racism in Idaho
OPINION: Why Tim Walz’s credibility is beyond repair
OpinionOct. 8
OPINION: Why Tim Walz’s credibility is beyond repair
OPINION: Identifying the line between culture and cult
OpinionOct. 7
OPINION: Identifying the line between culture and cult
OPINION: The history these GOP lawmakers don’t know
OpinionOct. 6
OPINION: The history these GOP lawmakers don’t know
OPINION: Project 2025’s overtime plan is a bad deal for American workers
OpinionOct. 5
OPINION: Project 2025’s overtime plan is a bad deal for American workers
OPINION: Helene invites us to reflect on our way of life
OpinionOct. 4
OPINION: Helene invites us to reflect on our way of life
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy