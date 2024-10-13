Letters to the Editor

Dawes the clear choice
The upcoming election between Kathy Dawes and Brandon Mitchell is one that shouldn’t require much research to differentiate their positions on issues central to Idahoans.
One does not have to do an internet deep dive to learn about the lack of kindness Brandon Mitchell holds. He has repeatedly failed to respond to inquiries from constituents, has an atrocious voting record and consistently panders to the interest of the far-right of the Republican Party. He fails to meet the needs of Idahoans with respect to schools, the safety of families, and matters of public health.
Meanwhile, anyone who researches Kathy and her campaign platform will immediately find her to be welcoming and inviting, committed to public health and safety as well as individual choice, and deeply passionate about supporting K-12 public education and higher ed. Her former career as a teacher and her authentic compassion make her a remarkable representative and advocate. For these reasons among many others, please join me in electing Kathy Dawes for the Idaho House of Representatives 6B seat.
Sage McCetich
Moscow