Letters to the editor

AP intimidated by Trump?

Earlier this year, a weekly roundup of “Not Real News” was included in Inland 360. It debunked “widely reported but false or inaccurate reports” from social media and was produced by The Associated Press (AP). This summer it began to vanish with a notation that the AP had not supplied the section that week. Then, on Sept. 26, the notation read that the insert would “resume after the Nov. 5 elections.”

This is most curious. The time leading up to an election is when it is most important for people to separate fact from fiction. What’s happening? It is clear that the AP is scared. They must fear retribution if they anger Trump by debunking one of his lies. He has clearly stated he will go after people he doesn’t agree with. Looks like Trump’s threats are driving one more nail into the coffin silencing our free press.

Steve Flint

Pullman

Dawes, Parker are true freedom champions

Approachable, empathic, a former K-12 science teacher, Kathy Dawes is ideal for Idaho House seat 6B, opposing Mitchell whose signs say “freedom counts.”

“Whose?”

Delivering the freedom of homelessness: Mitchell sponsored HB545, now law, allowing landlords unlimited power to raise rents and fees, and reject federal rent vouchers held by the needy.

When the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children’s three-year, $18 million federal grant for preschoolers — which had a successful first year in communities like Kendrick — needed a state nod to move on to year two, Mitchell’s “no” was one of two that killed it, helping ensure freedom from education. His vote saved the taxpayers nothing — the money was already granted to be spent on the kids. Poof ! to $12 million.

With his vote for the Dan Foreman-sponsored bill criminalizing abortion health care, Mitchell helped strip freedom and equal protection under the law from all Idaho women, provoking the gynecologist exodus.

Foreman, opposed by Democrat Julia Parker, voted no to the Education Department budget and many other education funding bills, from 4-H to Idaho Launch; yet he co-sponsored SB1038 for publicly funded vouchers to private religious schools, blurring the separation of church and state.

Julia first impressed me with her gentle nature, her commitment to civil discourse. Subsequently, I’ve found her incisive, well-spoken and inspiring. More info, and Foreman’s voting record, are at votejuliaparkerforidaho.com.

I choose Kathy and Julia. Both speak for the dignity, rights and freedoms of all, including protecting Mother Earth.

Karen Schumaker

Deary

Backing Parker, Dawes, Peterson

I’m writing in support of Julia Parker, Kathy Dawes and Kaylee Peterson in the upcoming election. These candidates are honest, intelligent and committed to making life better for all Idahoans. They will stand up for Idahoans’ reproductive rights, freedom to vote, and access to quality education and health care.