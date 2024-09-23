Letters to the editor

Dawes has sensible state government in mind

I hardly recognize my Republican Party, neither nationally or in Idaho. Oh, how far right the pendulum has swung! Much recent Idaho legislation under the guise of “freedom” seems to have the opposite effect, even undermining local control. Moreover, any Republican legislator who wavers from the Idaho GOP platform can be subjected to a party tribunal and censored for not towing the party line, even though a large majority of constituents favor their rep’s vote on an issue.

Idaho’s legislature needs moderation. Kathy Dawes will be a leader in helping make this happen.

Keep state and federally managed lands open to the public and fully accessible. We should not sell or trade public lands to private entities whose goal is profiteering. Manage public lands for sustainable use, including diverse recreation opportunities.

As a former teacher, Kathy understands the importance of public education. School funding at the state level should be a priority for a strong public education system. For those who prefer home or private schooling, fine; just don’t ask taxpayers to help foot the bill.

Women’s health care has been prominent since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Doctors and other health care professionals are leaving Idaho. How can a small group of predominately male lawmakers have any right, to enact laws governing women’s health care? These important decisions should be made between a woman and her physician!

Let’s support candidates striving to “bring Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.” I support Kathy Dawes for Idaho House Seat B, and hope many other Republicans in District 6 will do the same!

Dan Pierce

Moscow

How to help with suicide prevention

Suicide has rocked my family. In memory of my child, Katie Thew, who battled chronic pain and died by suicide on Oct. 6, 2022, I offer this article to help other families avoid this grief.

Rampant mental health challenges including depression, with more and more communities recognizing they lack adequate resources to help, inspired the creation of a month (September) devoted to suicide prevention which recently passed. Now our family is mourning another milestone, the two-year anniversary of Katie’s death.

Each of us can learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness and a crisis. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) helps individuals and families learn how to address the challenges of mental illnesses. Please consider visiting the state of Washington NAMI website at namiwa.org to learn more. There are also courses like QPR that help laypeople learn how to recognize and respond to a mental health crisis. Information on QPR courses can be found online at qprinstitute.com. One thing taught in QPR is that we can call 988 for help 24/7.

Even with solid organizations like NAMI, and helpful courses like QPR, suicide prevention remains challenging in our community. What can each of us do to help? We can become trained on how to help prevent suicides. We can push school boards to prioritize mental health education. We can demand health care systems improve access to mental health services. In short, we can learn how to help support those who may not be able to help themselves.

Pam Kohlmeier

Spokane

Don’t vote because of gender, ethnicity

It distresses me when I hear people saying they plan to vote according to a candidate’s gender or ethnicity. That sounds prejudiced. Should we not vote according to reason or a candidate’s experience and policies? Voting according to color or gender sounds biased and shallow. It is also bigoted and racist.

Was not the privilege to vote kept from women because women were viewed as ditzy? Preferring a candidate solely upon sex and/or skin color sounds ditzy. Let’s show we are better than that by digging in to learn more about the policies, experience and character of each candidate.

Ruth Butler

Moscow

