Letters to the Editor

Yes on Prop 1
In 2011 Idaho closed its primaries, which means that 270,000 independent voters have no choices during the primary elections, despite paying taxes to fund those elections. Many important decisions are made during the primary election because one party dominates here, so these voters are essentially disenfranchised.
By opening primaries up, regardless of party affiliation, we can ensure that every Idahoan has input into who our elected leaders are. It will encourage candidates to appeal to a wider voting base and foster more accountability. Elected officials should represent all Idahoans, not just a select few.
By voting yes on Proposition 1, voters can expect to have more quality candidates and choices, and we will give every voter a stronger voice in Idaho elections.
Cyndi Faircloth
Moscow
Positive scene at Malden
In the current period of negativity in the U.S., I would like to give an example of positivity. On Sept. 14, the town of Malden, Wash., that was mostly destroyed by fire three years ago celebrated with a renewal party. There was some loss in residents in that period. However, the current residents invited donors and the outside world to the party to observe their rebuilding progress.
There is now a state-of-the-art fire station, a nearly complete community building with community center, library and other uses alongside of a well-kept city park. A community church is still standing and many signs of some new and some temporary houses on the old city plots. Outside visitors to the party were treated to a short ceremony, a free lunch, live music, cornhole games, pie-eating contests, art competition and some bicycling events. A nice day and a nice time with people who are pulling themselves up with their own boot straps.
Lee Hadwiger
Pullman