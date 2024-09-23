Letters to the Editor

Yes on Prop 1

In 2011 Idaho closed its primaries, which means that 270,000 independent voters have no choices during the primary elections, despite paying taxes to fund those elections. Many important decisions are made during the primary election because one party dominates here, so these voters are essentially disenfranchised.

By opening primaries up, regardless of party affiliation, we can ensure that every Idahoan has input into who our elected leaders are. It will encourage candidates to appeal to a wider voting base and foster more accountability. Elected officials should represent all Idahoans, not just a select few.

By voting yes on Proposition 1, voters can expect to have more quality candidates and choices, and we will give every voter a stronger voice in Idaho elections.

Cyndi Faircloth