Letters to the Editor

A resolution for change — Part 2
All adults in my family did whatever was within their power to keep the children around them safe. That is my family. The U.S. did everything in their power to keep children safe. That is my America.
My family and my America had a shared understanding. That children are inherently innocent, that our humanity compels us to protect all children, and that any action that may protect a child, even something as seemingly insignificant as dying your hair, must be done.
Children were killed and abducted Oct. 7 and thousands more have been harmed, killed, or orphaned since then in the Israel-Hamas war.
I’m not here to argue numbers because any number more than zero is unacceptable. I implore the members of my community to do all that is in their power to protect those innocent children. You have the power to voice support for our city council to issue a resolution expressing their opinion regarding the Israel-Hamas war and its impact on children. That is not anti-Arab, that is not anti-Semitic, that is anti-war. Express your will to do what is within your capacity to ensure a ceasefire now. In doing so, you are acknowledging your moral obligations as citizens in the most powerful country in the world as well as your limitations as regular people not in positions of authority in government. Call on all representative bodies of government at all levels to fulfill their own moral obligations to peacefully use their own powers and leverage to ensure a ceasefire.
Please be that America that protected me as a child. Please be my America.
Beder Bourahmah
Pullman
Dawes does her homework
Not everyone is cut out to be a legislator. It takes someone who is an effective communicator, considerate listener and collegial problem-solver. It takes someone like a middle school teacher: excited by facts, figures and probing questions, aware that what trusted authority figures say and do has consequences. Remember being that age? It was a time of personal growth, new responsibilities, roiling emotions and testing limits ... sort of like being a legislator in Idaho. I can think of no one better qualified to serve in that role than former middle school teacher Kathy Dawes, who is running for Idaho House Seat 6B.
During the pandemic, when social distancing was encouraged, Kathy learned how to use Zoom, then taught others so our local nonprofit could meet virtually. She saw a need, took action, and shared what she learned. Good qualities for a legislator.
When members of our nonpartisan voting rights organization sought to understand complex bills, Kathy dove into the weeds of political-speak, translated it into lay language, then guided discussions among people with differing views. As an elected official, she’ll be prepared to respond respectfully to constituents’ questions and concerns, willing to engage in dialogue, open to new ideas, and be factually informed before voting. Kathy does her homework.
As a trained moderator for Braver Angels, Kathy facilitates civil discourse about politically charged topics, using the slogan “Bringing Idahoans Together.” In today’s divided world, we need that more than ever.
Please vote Kathy Dawes, Idaho House Seat 6B (kathydawesforidaho.com).
Nancy Chaney
Moscow
Is Russian propaganda their source?
I have often wondered where people like Dale Courtney and Larry Kirkland and others get their disinformation. Some of the “facts” they present seem to be taken from a common source. Is it “conservative media,” or is there a deeper source?
Lo and behold, maybe that deeper source has now been revealed. It is Russian propaganda, otherwise known as Russia Today (RT). It is alleged RT uses a number of conservative influencers and media outlets to get their points across. Attacking the Biden/Harris administration for increased deficits, undocumented immigrant problems and supporting Ukraine have a Russian tinge to them.
Larry and Dale continue to harp about the mainstream media. They seem to ignore proper journalism will fact check information from at least two primary sources. Conservative media outlets do not do that. If RT says something that confirms their biases, they go for it unquestioningly.
Larry, the old saw about Trump winning the 2020 election has been disproved in how many state and federal courts? 91? And, now, even Trump himself admits he lost the election “by a whisker” on the most recent Lex Fridman podcast.
Dale and Larry. You have been found out. RT appreciates all the ink you have spilled on their behalf. Keep it up. I love a good laugh now and then.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Kudos to Moscow council
Bravo to Moscow City Council for planning to gather public feedback before going forward with a location for our new East City Park stage. In 2010, Design West submitted a plan for a new stage oriented to face the northwest section of the park, with its back to the restroom, facing the playground. This would be a major change from the current stage location which faces west into the park.
One of the main reasons given for the proposed new stage direction is that it would allow for more seating. This is hard to imagine given that in the current stage location, audience attendance numbered considerably more than 1,000 for concerts by performers Arlo Guthrie, the Dixie Chicks, Taj Mahal, Beausoleil and Charlie Musselwhite.
The current stage, beautifully located in the middle of the park, is a cultural hub for many community events, meetings and rallies. A big advantage of the current location is that it can be used for major concerts such as those listed above and also set up for smaller audiences, with lots of room for vendors selling crafts, food, information booths and children’s workshops. This arrangement is used at many events including Renaissance Fair, Earth Day, Hempfest, Pride in the Park and the Latah Recovery Festival. This layout would not be possible in the proposed northwest facing location.
The change initially proposed by Design West will lose the central location that enables the current stage to serve as a gathering place for the community. Hopefully other plans and arrangements are being considered that will protect the park’s trees while keeping the important central, west-facing stage location. Thanks for considering how the park is currently used and giving the public a chance to be part of this important decision regarding the future of our East City Park.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Backs three in Idaho races
As president of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to declare our support for Julia Parker for Senate, and Trish Carter-Goodheart and Kathy Dawes for Representative. Each of these candidates offer valuable experience and a strong commitment to serving her community.
We wholeheartedly endorse Julia Parker, a seasoned geriatric nurse and elder care leader. She has extensive experience in health care and a proven track record of sensible leadership. She knows how to work with others from various backgrounds to improve the community that she loves. We strongly encourage you to vote for Julia Parker for Senate.
We are equally enthusiastic about endorsing Trish Carter-Goodheart, a dedicated child safety and well-being advocate and member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Her commitment to promoting the welfare of children and her advocacy for indigenous rights brings a much-needed fresh perspective. Vote for Trish Carter-Goodheart for Representative at the polls.
Finally, we support Kathy Dawes who is a former eighth grade science teacher and community volunteer. Her passion for education will help her advocate for policies that support local families and teachers alike. Kathy is dedicated, knowledgeable and ready to bring her commitment to learning and community service to the legislative arena. Let’s get Kathy Dawes for Representative elected!
We are confident that Julia Parker for Senate, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Kathy Dawes for Representative will each bring their passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to public service for District 6. We urge you to support these outstanding candidates in the upcoming election.
Gini Ballou
Shoshone, Idaho