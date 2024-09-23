Letters to the Editor

A resolution for change — Part 2

All adults in my family did whatever was within their power to keep the children around them safe. That is my family. The U.S. did everything in their power to keep children safe. That is my America.

My family and my America had a shared understanding. That children are inherently innocent, that our humanity compels us to protect all children, and that any action that may protect a child, even something as seemingly insignificant as dying your hair, must be done.

Children were killed and abducted Oct. 7 and thousands more have been harmed, killed, or orphaned since then in the Israel-Hamas war.

I’m not here to argue numbers because any number more than zero is unacceptable. I implore the members of my community to do all that is in their power to protect those innocent children. You have the power to voice support for our city council to issue a resolution expressing their opinion regarding the Israel-Hamas war and its impact on children. That is not anti-Arab, that is not anti-Semitic, that is anti-war. Express your will to do what is within your capacity to ensure a ceasefire now. In doing so, you are acknowledging your moral obligations as citizens in the most powerful country in the world as well as your limitations as regular people not in positions of authority in government. Call on all representative bodies of government at all levels to fulfill their own moral obligations to peacefully use their own powers and leverage to ensure a ceasefire.

Please be that America that protected me as a child. Please be my America.

Beder Bourahmah

Pullman

Dawes does her homework

Not everyone is cut out to be a legislator. It takes someone who is an effective communicator, considerate listener and collegial problem-solver. It takes someone like a middle school teacher: excited by facts, figures and probing questions, aware that what trusted authority figures say and do has consequences. Remember being that age? It was a time of personal growth, new responsibilities, roiling emotions and testing limits ... sort of like being a legislator in Idaho. I can think of no one better qualified to serve in that role than former middle school teacher Kathy Dawes, who is running for Idaho House Seat 6B.

During the pandemic, when social distancing was encouraged, Kathy learned how to use Zoom, then taught others so our local nonprofit could meet virtually. She saw a need, took action, and shared what she learned. Good qualities for a legislator.

When members of our nonpartisan voting rights organization sought to understand complex bills, Kathy dove into the weeds of political-speak, translated it into lay language, then guided discussions among people with differing views. As an elected official, she’ll be prepared to respond respectfully to constituents’ questions and concerns, willing to engage in dialogue, open to new ideas, and be factually informed before voting. Kathy does her homework.

As a trained moderator for Braver Angels, Kathy facilitates civil discourse about politically charged topics, using the slogan “Bringing Idahoans Together.” In today’s divided world, we need that more than ever.

Please vote Kathy Dawes, Idaho House Seat 6B (kathydawesforidaho.com).

Nancy Chaney

Moscow

Is Russian propaganda their source?

I have often wondered where people like Dale Courtney and Larry Kirkland and others get their disinformation. Some of the “facts” they present seem to be taken from a common source. Is it “conservative media,” or is there a deeper source?

Lo and behold, maybe that deeper source has now been revealed. It is Russian propaganda, otherwise known as Russia Today (RT). It is alleged RT uses a number of conservative influencers and media outlets to get their points across. Attacking the Biden/Harris administration for increased deficits, undocumented immigrant problems and supporting Ukraine have a Russian tinge to them.