OPINION: Thomas Jefferson’s 'stinking letter' on church and state

"Religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together."

— James Madison, letter to Edward Livingston, July 10, 1822

At a Colorado church on June 28, 2022, Congresswoman Lauren Bobert declared that “the church is supposed to direct the government. I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. It was not in the Constitution; it was in a stinking letter.”

The odiferous missive referenced is one that President Thomas Jefferson penned to the Baptists in Danbury, Conn., on Jan. 1, 1802.

On Oct. 7, 1801, the Danbury Baptists wrote to Jefferson about their fears about being a religious minority in their state. They begin by stating that “religion is at all times and places a matter between God and individuals, and that no man ought to suffer in name, person, or effects on account of his religious opinions.” The Baptists complain that “what religious privileges we enjoy, we enjoy as favors granted, and not as inalienable rights.”

Jefferson agreed with the Danbury Baptists that religion is a private matter, and he assured them that the Constitution protects them from persecution. He reminded them that the First Amendment prohibits Congress from passing any law “respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

The crux of Jefferson’s letter is his explanation that the First Amendment “thus builds a wall of separation between church and state.” Emphasizing its constitutional origin, James Caldwell explains that Jefferson’s “wall” is “shorthand for the Establishment Clause that we use today.” See usconstitution.net/jeffwall-html.

Harvard political scientist Gwen Calais-Haase responded that Boebert’s attack on Jefferson was “false, misleading and dangerous.” Willamette University law professor reminded Boebert that “while the phrase separation of church and state does not appear verbatim in the Constitution, neither do many accepted constitutional principles such as separation of powers, judicial review, executive privilege, or the right to marry and parental rights.”