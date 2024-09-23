It is yet another promise being broken by the federal government.

In February, the Trump administration’s immediate termination of all temporary federal employees cut the faculty and staff at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas by a quarter, leaving the school in chaos. The action was taken at Haskell without the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) first consulting with the tribes, a move required under federal law.

Similar action was taken at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) in New Mexico with the same results. Both schools accept tribal students from all states, including Idaho and Washington.

Also endangered, but not discussed here, are program involving Indian Health Services, forest and fisheries, police agencies and wildfire crews. Legally, the federal government is required to pay for all these programs.

On March 7, three tribes and a group of five Haskell and SIPI students filed a lawsuit to reinstate the fired school faculty and staff in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia.

The tribes –– the Pueblo of Isleta, the Prairie Band of the Pottawatomie Nation and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes –– claim the firings at Haskell and SIPI were baseless. There are eight specific counts listed in the suit.

The students joined the action because they said the move impacted their education and educational opportunities. They said they have been harmed because instructors were laid off, student services were reduced or discontinued and custodial services and maintenance across both campuses were degraded, all making educational initiatives more difficult.

Specifically named in the suit are the Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Assistant Secretary Indian Affairs Bryan Mercer and the director of the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) Tony Dearman, the people responsible for Indigenous schools.

An email from Haskell President Francis Arpan said employees could not speak about the action without authorization from the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Stacy Saldanha-Olsen for The Topeka (Kansas) Capitol-Journal reported it took more than a week for the BIA to respond, which read: