Hold on to your hats, ladies and gentlemen. I am going on record stating I agree with a Democrat legislator on House Bill 1921.

According to Rep. Jake Fey, one-third of the state transportation budget comes from the gas tax. That means nearly $450 million are generated by gas taxes, but that number will keep going down.

Five years ago, the Washington Transportation Commission made news when it advocated for a road usage charge (RUC) in place of a gas tax. They said the revenue from a gas tax would decrease as more vehicles have a better fuel economy and more people purchase electric vehicles.

I wrote about the concept of a road usage charge at the time. I was not against the RUC back in 2019. My concern is the proposals those kooky leftists wanted to include. There was the social engineering aspect. In addition to paying for every mile of driving on the road, they wanted to have a surcharge if you had an evil V8 or another large vehicle.

The other thing they desired was to have your mileage tracked by GPS. While there were a handful of anonymous ways of collecting the money, the government's busybodies wanted to know where the citizens traveled at any time with a GPS that would report to the state. Step two of this plan would include a surcharge if you used a popular roadway during peak times. For example, if you drive on I-405 through Bellevue around 8 a.m., you'd pay a premium.

While the RUC itself wasn't a bad idea, the leftists' ideas about implementation were terrible.

We have not heard much about the RUC for a handful of years, but it is making a comeback. To my pleasant surprise, social engineering was left out. Yes, a Democrat had a chance to push all sorts of crazy left-wing ideas, but he left them out of the bill.

Frankly, the best way to pay for roads is to have the users pony up the funds. People in electric vehicles and hybrids use little to no fuel, so they pay little to no gas tax.

Math time! In Washington, our gas tax is 49.4 cents per gallon. Let's say you drive 1,000 miles. Let's also say you have a vehicle that gets 17 miles per gallon. That means you'll use approximately 59 gallons of fuel. Fifty-nine gallons at 49.4 cents means you will have paid $29.06 in taxes per 1,000 miles.