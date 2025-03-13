OPINION: And the fight is on

We can't seem to get away from it. Whether we travel north to Canada or south to Mexico to run free of the madness Trump and his allies have brought upon America, the story seems to be the same.

Progressive-thinking friends — whether ex-pats abroad or friends we've left at home — seem obsessed with the bad news. Every day brings a new horror story. The Orange Turd is going to annex Canada, purchase Greenland and unilaterally rename the Gulf of Mexico. When he proposes to strip the voting rights of women whose last names don’t match the names on their birth certificates, women become consumed with rage. When he talks glowingly of turning the devastated Gaza Strip into a tourist destination of high-rise condominiums, deluxe hotels, casinos and nightclubs, it drives millions of Palestinian sympathizers mad. When he cozies up to brutal dictators in Hungary and Russia and snubs the Ukranian patriot fighting for his nation’s very existence, it drives not only our European allies to distraction, but many here as well.

Seniors and those who rely on Medicare and Medicaid for their health care needs are shocked to their very core. When Trump talks of doing away with Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday as a national holiday and eliminating Black History Month, those Blacks who give a damn are shaken to their foundations.

Then there are those progressives, like myself, who are white, male, educated and of sufficient means. Many of these cohorts are enraged at every news cycle and the outrages being committed against those among us who are most vulnerable.

If it has been a strategy of those who pull Trump’s strings to drive left-of-center Americans into paroxysms of rage and frustration, they have succeeded.

I will say that there is a smaller nucleus of liberal thinkers who knew this was coming ... and knew that it would get even worse ... much worse ... before it gets better. Rather than becoming paralyzed by fear at what seems to be the futility of it all, these folks — like Katherine and myself — refused to take the bait.

After the November election, we gave up watching the news. We knew it would be all bad but, even more, we knew that allowing ourselves to be swallowed up by the erosion of those democratic norms which so many generations fought so hard to enshrine — we tuned it out.

Goodbye to MSNBC and Morning Joe. Farewell to Rachel Maddow. We’d gladly have given up social media which strives to turn us all into gibbering know-nothings, but we never went down that rabbit hole to begin with.