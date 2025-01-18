OPINION: Martin Luther King, Jimmy Carter and the Palestinians

"If Israel decides to give full rights to only one ethnic group and fewer rights to others, it loses its democratic soul and with it its Jewish one."

— Jeremy Ben-Ami, The Forward (Jan. 3, 2025)

"What began as a terrible trauma and a justified war of defense turned into a campaign of killing and revenge that has no end."

— Uri Misgav, Haaretz (Jan. 9, 2025)

On Jan. 26, 2005, the Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon thought he was quoting Martin Luther King Jr.: “You declare, my friend, that you do not hate the Jews, you are merely anti-Zionist. And I say, let the truth ring forth from the high mountain tops, let it echo through the valleys of God’s green earth: When people criticize Zionism, they mean Jews.” You may think that this sounds like King, but it is a forgery.

King praised the Jews for support in the civil rights movement, and he did support Israel’s right to defend itself in the 1967 Six Day War. He was also right to criticize the vicious antisemitism found in the speeches of Stokely Carmichael, Malcom X and others.

I am confident that he would have agreed with me, and many others, that those who criticize Israel’s various governments are not antisemitic. I also believe, if he lived long enough to see the decades of suffering of the Palestinian people, he would have joined us in calling for justice for the Palestinians in their own land.

King spoke out strongly, as early as 1948, against the apartheid (“separateness” of the races) regime in South Africa. He understood why after the 1960 Sharpeville massacre that took the lives of 70 nonviolent protesters, the African National Congress established an armed wing that participated in destruction of infrastructure across the country.

King’s advisers had long exhorted him to speak against the Vietnam War. Finally, in an address at the Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967, King declared that “I speak as a child of God and brother to the suffering poor of Vietnam. I speak for those whose land is being laid waste, whose homes are being destroyed, whose culture is being subverted.” I suggest substituting Palestine for Vietnam.