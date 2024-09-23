OPINION: America is too great for hate

"Hate burns a hole in the heart." — anonymous

In 1973, Richard Butler moved his neo-Nazi organization Aryan Nations to Hayden Lake, Idaho. Butler preached a thoroughly perverted version of the story of Adam and Eve. The Aryan race descends from Abel, but his “half” brother Cain was the result of Satan having sex with Eve. From Cain came all the non-white races (including the Jews) and they, Butler declared, “are not merely inferior but must be destroyed.”

In 2000, the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of a mother and son who were shot at and racially harassed by Butler’s security guards. They won a $6.3 million award that forced the Aryans Nations into bankruptcy. The buildings were dismantled and it is now a park devoted to peace and human rights.

In response to the Aryan Nations’ threat, former Gov. Cecil Andrus coined the slogan “Idaho Is Too Great for Hate,” and it appeared on road signs all over the state. Andrus would have been dismayed to learn that northern Idaho is again the home of at least a dozen hate groups, including the Patriot Front, the People’s Rights Network and the Panhandle Patriots.

On June 11, 2022, 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested as they were on their way to disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. They were all packed into a U-Haul truck and police found riot gear including shields and a smoke grenade. One year later, five from the group were convicted of charges of conspiracy to riot.

In March of this year, Coeur d’Alene was hit by two incidents of racial harassment. Women basketball players from Utah were accosted by a man hurling racial epithets driving by their hotel. Students at an Indian school were also subject to racial harassment.

Later in May, men shouted “kill Blacks” at mixed-race soccer players from Nelson, British Columbia, who were at a tournament in Coeur d’Alene. Prosecutors declined to bring charges in each of these incidents because hate speech is protected by the First Amendment.

In Coeur d’Alene there is a new law making hate speech a crime, but Tony Stewart of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations clarified that “a threat of violence using hate speech isn’t protected by the First Amendment, but proving an intent to harm can be difficult.” An earlier case in the city was prosecuted successfully because the accused told a person of color “to leave town or be killed.”

Let me now turn to Donald J. Trump: a master of lies and hate speech. He has spewed hatred for Mexicans, Blacks and Muslims, but today I want to focus on the people of Haiti, one of his favorite “s*hole” countries.