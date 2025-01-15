OPINION: An AI robot didn’t write this column

In 1962, I tripped and fell face first into journalism and have never gotten out.

I dropped out of Brigham Young University to get married (before student loans). My first job was with The Intermountain Contractor, which covered the construction business, then on to the Rawlins Daily Times, a small newspaper in Wyoming.

Now, 62 years later, and 20 years after retiring from the Washington State University faculty, I still have a finger in newspaper journalism as an occasional columnist for this paper.

In my 87th year, I’m likely in my end game.

Unfortunately, so are newspapers as we have known them.

Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism reported in 2024 that the United States has lost 3,300 newspapers since 2005.

Struggling with the loss of advertising, the remainder have had to amputate staffs and are on their deathbeds gasping for the breath of life.

Some are surviving as mere ghosts of their former selves and economics is forcing them to reduce the amount of news that they publish and how often. Crippled staffs can’t cover as many stories as they did in the good ol’ days, or dig as deeply as they used to.

Unfortunately, they are looking and feeling more and more like television or web products, a format that is foreign to the flow of intellectual ideas.

Hedge companies buy struggling newspapers, raid their resources and fold them.

Some 360 survivors have become “not for profit” organizations that have to beg for bucks to survive.