We are in need of water or have too much of it; in need of heat or desperately need to cool down; we need the winds to blow far more gently. The dilemma of extremes, soon to be your dilemma, my dilemma, our dilemma. What’s the greatest risk to humanity? According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Risk Report: “extreme weather events.”

Perhaps. What we are certain of is that researchers are cranking out doom and gloom reports in the extreme. Extremely disturbing. And I had thought that nuclear proliferation in a world governed by thin-skinned autocrats would surely top the list. (But then again, look at who produced this global risk report.)

Regardless, Elon Musk won’t save us. I am beginning to believe that David Lammy, though, might. Lammy is the U.K. foreign secretary and he has boldly placed the preservation of (Mother) nature as the centerpiece of the U.K.’s foreign policy. “While I am Foreign Secretary, action on the climate and nature crisis will be central to all that the Foreign Office does.” He then planted his heels with added conviction, “the threat may not feel as urgent as a terrorist, or an imperialist autocrat, but it is more fundamental. It is systemic, pervasive and accelerating towards us.”

Anyone listening? How about you, Anthony Blinken?

While there is nothing novel about pandering to the environmentalist electorate, what Lammy has done, along with other cabinet members, is shift the menu item from a side order of cheese and crackers to the coveted main course. U.K.’s Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, underscored this shift, informing a group of energy executives that “the government is prepared to take on the blockers, the delayers, the obstructionists.”