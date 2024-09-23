OPINION: Behind the boogeyman is a mountain of gold

As if there wasn’t enough confusion to go around, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went all-in with Donald Trump while Dick Cheney has been seen fawning all over Kamala Harris. To top things off, my daughter had announced her own bid for president — to lead the Quail Student Council at her middle school. I shared with her that I was thrilled and suggested that we get Elon Musk to fund a super PAC for her campaign.

She drifted off, not before reminding her father not to be so silly. If only I could explain to her that my silliness is how I camouflage my confusion.

I want to believe in simple aphorisms and that they apply to politics. What I wish for is what Abraham Lincoln wished for: “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Even I was inclined to believe Dick Cheney’s assessment that one individual is a significant “threat to our republic.” And Elon Musk claims that the same person, vilified in some circles, must be president again to “preserve the Constitution.” Namely, our freedom of speech. Apparently to Elon, that freedom is a good value at over $100 million in super PAC funding.

I suppose that what confuses me most is that the media’s rhetorical megaphone is working so well; I feel the onset of agitation, as though there is a looming, existential threat to the ideals of Jeffersonian democracy, to the collective will of the people that Lincoln underscored at Gettysburg. I fall under a spell that only the elite political class of donors can fund and fabricate, the spell that says if I don’t cast my vote for candidate X, all I cherish — my community, my agile pen, my weekend pickleball socials — are sure to fade under a dark cloud of fascism. Take away anything, anything except my pen and pickleball racquet. (Again, her voice, “Dad, stop being so silly.”)

Even though I could dispel my confusion in a moment, I hesitate. Acting bewildered has become preferrable to stepping up to the truth. The truth, as Al Gore reminds me, has become “inconvenient.” I am loathe to admit that I’ve been bought and sold, that we’ve collectively been sold down the river. Makes me think of the legendary swindle that the Dutch made with the Native tribes to get Manhattan: the equivalent of $24 in beads. Beads were the crypto of yesteryear.