OPINION: Biden, Harris give the gift of a 'glorious economy' to Trump

The Economist, a British journal founded in 1837 to promote free markets and free trade, has called the Biden-Harris economy “the envy of the world.” It has “grown by 10% since 2020, three times the pace of seven industrialized nations” (Oct. 19, 2024). One week later, the editors celebrated the American economy as “glorious.”

In November 2017, this same journal asserted that “Trump’s apparent economic success to date mostly reflects fortunate timing.” The Obama-Biden administration gave Trump an economic growth rate of 2.3%, but Trump’s rate was the same just before the pandemic (Investopedia, Nov. 4, 2024). Biden-Harris’ economic growth is now 2.7%.

In a campaign appearance for Harris on Oct. 11, Obama reminded the audience that Trump’s economy was “pretty good, because it was my economy. I handed over 75 straight months of job growth to him.” Biden-Harris have added a record 16 million jobs in just four years.

By the end of Trump’s first term, the nation was much deeper in debt. Obama-Biden left Trump with an annual budget deficit of 3.2% that he increased, primarily because of huge tax cuts, to 14.7%. The result in 2020 was $7.8 trillion more debt for the nation. The current Biden-Harris deficit has now dropped to 6.6%.

Yale economists Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Stephen Henriques assert that “Trump oversaw the largest spending deficit in any year since World War II. Full-term net spending increases under Trump were also greater than Biden-Harris, with or without pandemic relief.”

Now, The Economist declares that President-elect Trump “poses the biggest risk to America’s extraordinary economy.” The editors noted that Trump has promised so many tax cuts that the national debt might rise from its current level of 100% of Gross Domestic Product (equalizing debt and spending) to 160% by 2035. That would put us on par with Eritrea, one of Trump’s African “s---hole” countries.

After tax income is outpacing inflation (2.6% in recent months) and it is now an average of $52,000 across the nation. We have never been very good savers, but the savings rate has now doubled to 5%.

The “misery rate” — the combination of the unemployment and inflation rates — is the lowest since early 2020. One would have to go back to the late 1960s to match longer sustained unemployment rates under 4%. The Economist notes that “the workforce-participation rate for people between 25 and 54 is nearly 84%, just shy of the record high.”