President Joe Biden’s final hours in office will be remembered for their effrontery. He issued sweeping, preemptive, blanket pardons for his son Hunter and five family members: his brother James and sister-in-law Sara, his sister Valerie and brother-in-law John, and his brother Francis. These pardons shielded them from any legal scrutiny -- not just for Hunter’s known tax and gun charges, but also for financial improprieties suspected throughout the family, including $24 million funneled through more than 20 shell companies and newly revealed ties to a $60 million fraud scheme.

Biden justified these actions as a response to “unrelenting political attacks,” but their scope set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach. Notably, the scope of Hunter’s pardon, covering any and all offenses dating back to January 2014, coincides with the first payments to the Biden family business. This overlap raises serious questions about Biden’s motives.

Biden didn’t stop with his family. He also pardoned political allies like Gen. Mark Milley and members of the January 6th Committee, none of whom faced charges. These blanket pardons, described as protection against "politically motivated attacks," stretched clemency’s limits and raised alarms about abuse. While such pardons may be technically legal, their use in this context veers dangerously close to transforming the pardon power into a political shield for allies and family members alike.

Biden’s actions undermine the very principles he once claimed to champion. During a 2020 CNN interview, Biden criticized former President Donald Trump’s rumored consideration of preemptive pardons for allies, warning about the precedent they would set. “You’re not going to see in our administration that kind of approach to pardons,” Biden said. That promise didn’t age well.

Critics have rightfully condemned these pardons. Jonah Goldberg called them “reckless, spiteful and incandescently stupid,” noting that Biden has set dangerous precedents for the very successor he described as a threat to democracy. David Bahnsen declared Biden’s sweeping family pardons “the most corrupt thing ever done by any president,” eclipsing even Watergate or Andrew Johnson’s infamous abuses. Buck Sexton observed the grim irony: “Trump was impeached for bringing up Biden family corruption. Today, Biden pardoned his family for criminal corruption.” The contrast is stark: One president was punished for asking questions, while the other escaped accountability altogether.

Further compounding the issue is the question of why certain individuals even needed pardons. Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed, “I’ve committed no crime,” yet still accepted Biden’s pardon, which retroactively covered actions as far back as 2014 -- years before COVID-19 emerged. Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the contradiction, saying, “If he did nothing wrong, be a man and turn it down.” The willingness to accept such broad legal protection while proclaiming innocence only deepens public doubt and undermines trust in the process.