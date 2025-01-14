OPINION: Bold moves in Boise: School choice gaining ground

Idaho’s 2025 legislative session opened with a bold push for education choice, as leaders and citizens debated giving families more control over their children’s education.

The Education Choice Policy Forum, hosted by the Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium, brought together more than 160 participants to explore bold directions in education reform. I attended virtually, but the passion for transforming Idaho’s education opportunities was unmistakable.

The featured speaker was former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a trailblazer in advancing education savings accounts (ESAs) and school choice. Under his leadership, Arizona became the first state to implement universal school choice, allowing all K-12 students access to ESAs. Ducey highlighted how these accounts empower families to tailor education through private schools, tutoring and other options. By 2024, more than 75,000 Arizona families participated, with numbers growing.

Ducey emphasized that school choice enhances public education rather than undermining it. He shared data showing that Arizona’s district schools thrived alongside expanded options like charter schools and ESAs, with increased funding and improved performance driven by competition. He called this dynamic a “rising tide that lifts all boats,” noting that families gain the flexibility to choose the best fit for their children while public schools are incentivized to innovate and excel.

Ducey called school choice a matter of equity and urged Idaho lawmakers to act. He stressed the importance of giving every family — regardless of income or location — the ability to access quality education, calling it the civil rights issue of our time. By empowering parents and fostering localized innovation through options like micro-schools and charters, Ducey argued, Idaho could build on Arizona’s success and ensure all children have a fair shot at success.

Rep. Wendy Horman announced a comprehensive school choice proposal during the event, centered on a refundable education choice tax credit. It’s important to note that the proposed tax credit is not a voucher, despite ongoing efforts by some to frame it as such. Key elements of the plan include:

Eligibility: Families can receive up to:

$5,000 per child for general education-related expenses.

$7,500 for special needs students, providing additional support for unique requirements.

Covered Expenses: The tax credit can be used for: