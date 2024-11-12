OPINION: Brave vets never fired a shot but saved countless lives

Last month, Cheryl and I flew to the East Coast for a family reunion. Cheryl’s mother was the oldest of 10 children, and there are now four surviving uncles (88, 98, 99 and 101 years old) and 26 cousins. Going over family pictures, those present were able to identify 40-plus grandchildren.

The seven uncles pursued careers in the ministry, finance, medicine, dentistry, building churches and nursing homes, agriculture, the food preparation industry, and general construction. Cheryl’s mother and two aunts are now deceased, but Cheryl’s mom was a registered nurse, and one aunt became a teacher and the other a businesswoman.

The Damazo family were Portuguese immigrants from the Azore Islands, and they struggled but thrived in New Bedford, Mass., where they found themselves socially situated between Irish and Blacks. They were enterprising and resilient, and as teenagers, three boys — starting with 5-gallon cans — built a successful heating oil delivery business.

As Seventh-day Adventists, the Damazo men, other than two who received deferments, gladly enlisted in the Army during World War II. Five became noncombatant conscientious objectors, or “cooperators,” as they preferred to be called.

In 1954, the U.S. faced the potential threat of the Soviet Union’s use of biological weapons. The Army research units had identified dozens of viruses and chemical agents, and they had already done tests on animal subjects. They realized that human testing was also necessary.

The Army was not satisfied, as one account reported, with its “pool of research subjects — civilians, prisoners, and unhappy draftees.” Some of the enlisted men participated in a sit-down strike because of concerns about the experiments.

Army officials then contacted the headquarters of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and it was agreed that the nation’s goals and Adventist principles of “service to God, country, humanity, disease prevention, and health preservation” were consonant.

Of the thousands of Adventists drafted for the Korean and Vietnam Wars, 2,300 volunteered for the biodefense tests. Over a period of 19 years, these brave men were involved in 153 projects to determine the safety of vaccines and antibiotics for the prevention and treatment of 10 deadly diseases.