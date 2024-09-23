OPINION: How climate change is testing humanity's unity

I write this as the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference wound down.

As a city boy at summer camp, I often sat alone in woodlands of the eastern deciduous forest. Just sitting quietly, watching and listening, spoke to me. I felt, I intuited, something indescribable, yet palpable. I’d never heard of ecology, yet somehow I felt the interactions of living and nonliving things surrounding me. German scientist Ernst Haekel first used “ecology,” in 1866. It’s the study of interrelationships among organisms and their environments. Homo sapiens is only one of myriad organisms interacting and sharing Earth with us.

Before and during the turn of the 20th century, naturalists like John Muir advocated preserving American wilderness, believing nature has intrinsic value. Henry David Thoreau put it succinctly: “In wildness is the preservation of the world.” Muir and others were part of the conservation movement that established our national forests and parks. Native American traditions deeply honor spiritual connections between humans and nature, as have many world religions. Such traditions often illumine, complement and amplify observations of scientists and naturalists.

As an English major in college, I was attracted to 19th-century literary naturalists. After a brief writing career, I parlayed those literary interests into a master’s degree in wildlife biology. This led to a doctorate in systems ecology, a then-new field using computer models to simulate inner workings of ecosystems and how those systems respond to environmental disturbances.

In various positions with federal, state and Native American government agencies I’ve helped design, create, implement and teach methods for analyzing and monitoring environmental impacts. I’ve been studying ecology professionally and informally for six decades.

In 1941, following the outbreak of World War II but long before global warming was on the horizon, a religious leader in the Holy Land wrote these prescient words to followers in the United States: “[T]he world is, in truth, moving on towards its destiny. The interdependence of the peoples and nations of the earth, whatever the leaders of the divisive forces of the world may say or do, is already an accomplished fact.”

The United Nations formed four years later. Imperfect as it is, the UN has proved itself a formidable force for improving conditions of health, education and welfare of unnumbered populations the world over, especially women and children. Today, barring possible thermonuclear war, the granddaddy of all global threats is climate change.

Changing climates have taken us well beyond ecosystems into and throughout biomes (regional climatic zones containing multiple ecosystems), and on to the entire planet, land and sea: Planet Earth continues to warm.