OPINION: Classical music as therapy for the MAGA blues

When I arrived in Germany in 1970 to do dissertation research at the University of Heidelberg, I had just picked up a fire-engine-red Super Beetle at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. Before I settled in to do some in-depth research on the German philosopher Martin Heidegger, I decided to pay a visit to Jørn Hansen, my Danish friend in Copenhagen.

There I met Jørn’s sister Lisbeth who had been away at school the last time I was in Denmark. We fell in love and I was soon driving back and forth between Copenhagen and Heidelberg in “The Little Red Wolf.” I was close to her family and they were thrilled about the budding romance.

Lisbeth had two reservations about our future together. The first problem was my favorite cheese, Velveeta, which, as I boasted, melted perfectly in toasted cheese sandwiches and cheeseburgers.

Lisbeth retorted: “We Danes know cheese, and that is not cheese!” When we settled in Moscow, I tried to introduce her to Tillamook cheddar, but she insisted on the more expensive havarti.

The second issue was just as serious. I told her that my favorite singer was Johnny Mathis and that my favorite song was “Hello, Young Lovers.” She declared: “We have to up your taste in music!” She did have to admit that we were young lovers.

In short order, I bought at least a dozen books on Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and the Baroque composers and started studying assiduously. My father-in-law was a big help. Nearly every weekend while we were in Denmark (three full years off and on), we would visit the family north of Copenhagen. The house was filled with classical music while Henning Hansen played the piano or we listened to his favorite records. We also took breaks to watch soccer together.

Our favorite composer was Mozart, and it appeared that he was loved by the Danes as well. Every morning precisely at 8 the radio orchestra would play Mozart’s “A Little Night Music.” Only now that I’m typing this do I realize how odd this was. Shouldn’t this have been the station’s “good night” music?