OPINION: Cyber technology strengthens families

When my ancestors came over the Oregon Trail to the Northwest in the 1860s, there was little hope of ever again seeing family members left behind, and letters could take months for delivery.

Ruth and I had a little taste of that in 1978 when I spent 90 days working at the International Livestock Center for Africa, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Airmail letters commonly took two weeks en route, and another two weeks for replies to be delivered.

Communications had improved a great deal by the 1940s when I was growing up in Kennewick, Wash.

During the 1940s, my Great Aunt Maud, who was born in Kansas in 1875, boarded a Greyhound bus in Port Angeles, Wash., and rode a circuit visiting family throughout the Northwest.

How exciting it was, seeing the bus stop in front of our house on U.S. 410. Aunt Maud would get off with a small suitcase and a portable typewriter.

While visiting us, she would type letters to relatives, reporting the latest news on the family she was visiting. First-class postage then was 3¢.

In today’s cybernetic world, we live with ever changing technologies. Some are wonderful and others are a curse, at least in the way some people use them. And, yes, corporations are “people” too.

With Christmas looming this year, the extended Day family fully enjoyed cyber technology.

A year ago, Ruth hosted a Pullman family gingerbread house construction party. As she was planning a redux this year, our daughter Eva decided to host a similar party in Eatonville, Wash. Someone suggested the parties be held at the same time and shared via Zoom or Google Meet. Ruth enthusiastically agreed and other family members were invited to join in.

The combined events were viewed by 23 members and friends of eight Day families gathered in Washington, Idaho and Utah via Google Meet and Zoom.