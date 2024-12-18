OPINION: Cyber technology strengthens families

When my ancestors came over the Oregon Trail to the Northwest in the 1860s, there was little hope of ever again seeing family members left behind, and letters could take months for delivery.
Ruth and I had a little taste of that in 1978 when I spent 90 days working at the International Livestock Center for Africa, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Airmail letters commonly took two weeks en route, and another two weeks for replies to be delivered.
Communications had improved a great deal by the 1940s when I was growing up in Kennewick, Wash.
During the 1940s, my Great Aunt Maud, who was born in Kansas in 1875, boarded a Greyhound bus in Port Angeles, Wash., and rode a circuit visiting family throughout the Northwest.
How exciting it was, seeing the bus stop in front of our house on U.S. 410. Aunt Maud would get off with a small suitcase and a portable typewriter.
While visiting us, she would type letters to relatives, reporting the latest news on the family she was visiting. First-class postage then was 3¢.
In today’s cybernetic world, we live with ever changing technologies. Some are wonderful and others are a curse, at least in the way some people use them. And, yes, corporations are “people” too.
With Christmas looming this year, the extended Day family fully enjoyed cyber technology.
A year ago, Ruth hosted a Pullman family gingerbread house construction party. As she was planning a redux this year, our daughter Eva decided to host a similar party in Eatonville, Wash. Someone suggested the parties be held at the same time and shared via Zoom or Google Meet. Ruth enthusiastically agreed and other family members were invited to join in.
The combined events were viewed by 23 members and friends of eight Day families gathered in Washington, Idaho and Utah via Google Meet and Zoom.
Eva was home, literally on her death bed, as the parties were held. She participated from her bed and died three days later.
Family members have agreed to make the parties an annual event and expand participation.
Many other apps facilitate family and friend communications the world around. Ruth and I frequently use WhatsApp to talk with our son, Dan, who lives in the Dominican Republic. It allows us to see each other as we visit, and even share pictures.
Facebook has many features that allow both public and private group communications, text and photos, and many other platforms are available.
Using these technologies can bring families and friends together.
Eva’s death provides an excellent example. Within minutes of posting, loving messages were aflutter on Facebook.
Within minutes, messages were posted from friends with whom she worked in Africa and Washington, D.C., 30 years ago.
There’s another way that cyber technologies can bring generations closer together, and that’s when we grizzly old gaffers (speaking for myself) call on the next two generations for help with the technology.
Yes, these modes of communication are very frustrating for most old folks, but they are wonderful when they work. The elderly should reach out for help. If they don’t, their young folks should do the reaching out.
Cybernetics strengthen family ties.
Terence L. Day and wife, Ruth, have lived in Pullman since 1972. In 2004, he retired after 32 years as a science communicator on the Washington State University faculty. His interests and reading are catholic (small c) and peripatetic. He welcomes email (pro and con) at terence@moscow.com. Give him a piece of your mind.