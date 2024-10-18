OPINION: Dan Foreman is everything wrong with today's GOP

By now you’ve likely heard about Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman telling a Native American candidate to go back where she came from at a recent forum. (Check out Marty Trillhaase’s Oct. 13 column for details on this and Foreman’s many other childish outbursts.)

Many have been quick to point out the obvious: telling a Native American to go back where they came from makes no sense. The problem is, it does — if you believe that only white people can be here legitimately and everyone else gets to be here as a matter of their beneficence.

However, more interesting than the incident itself — which is just the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from Republican politicians in the Trump era — is his defense, which reveals the intellectual and moral decay of today’s GOP. For example:

Denial and nonsensical explanations: The Idaho GOP claimed that the incident was a both a setup and didn’t actually happen while making no attempt to clarify or provide evidence. This is very reminiscent of the way the GOP wrote off Jan. 6 as an ordinary tourist visit, a false-flag operation by the FBI, an Antifa plot, and the actions of proud and noble patriots. Obviously those explanations can’t all be true, but the important thing is that as long as you’re thinking about that, you’re not thinking about what actually happened.

Claiming evidence that doesn’t exist: In Foreman’s statement about the incident he states, “I have reports from numerous folks who were there that the statement of my accuser has no basis in merit or fact,” but he has yet to bring such witnesses to light.

Culture war politics: In his statement, Foreman equates his success as an elected official with his ability to generate controversy. His tantrums on social media are perfect evidence of this proclivity.

Bullying: In true Trumpian fashion, Foreman routinely attacks opponents and constituents but immediately resorts to whining and playing the victim the moment he’s challenged about his behavior. Blaming is just so much easier than being accountable for your actions, though it’s the antithesis of leadership.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Foreman’s defense is the strategy of accusing anyone who calls out racist behavior of being the one who’s racist: a classic “I know you are, but what am I” defense. It’s foolproof in a way: assert as a fact that systemic racism doesn’t exist; then, whenever someone disagrees or provides evidence to the contrary, accuse them of “race-baiting” for disturbing the placid waters of white privilege. Apparently, racism can’t exist if we don’t acknowledge it, the same way taking batteries out of smoke detectors prevents house fires.