OPINION: Democracy dies when the minority rules

Just wonderin’ as I write a day before the 2024 election: Do public school teachers still tell their students the big lie that I learned in the good ol’ days?

“We live in a democracy. Majority rules.”

Four times in our nation’s history, a president was chosen with fewer votes than his opponent. Two of these instances happened recently.

In 2000, George W. Bush was elected with 47.9% of the vote, beating Al Gore who drew 48.6% of the ballots.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, who was elected president.

By the time you read this column, we may know whether it has happened again, or not if the election was as close as the polls indicated.

Regardless, we are living in perilous times.

Many people think so. I’m not including voters who the former president has terrified with false claims about nearly everything.

Our times, our future, our progeny’s future is threatened by the loss of democracy.

If it happens, it’s because of the Electoral College, in which electors from our states and territories vote for president. Each state and territory has a number of electors based on its population.

This trumps (small t) the popular vote.

However, this isn’t the only way that the majority may not rule.

Other ways include gerrymandering, adopting rules that make it difficult for social classes of citizens to cast ballots, and other such antidemocratic strategies.

Gerrymandering, which both Democrats and Republicans have used, occurs at state, territorial and local levels.

Political parties change geographical voting districts in manners that restrict the power of their opponents.