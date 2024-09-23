OPINION: Democrats: The party of real Americans

Kidding, of course: All Americans are real Americans. But the Republicans claiming to be “real America” actually now represent unpopular fringe views and must depend entirely on fear-mongering about the left to keep their constituents voting for policies that will make their lives tangibly worse.

Moreover, they seem to know how unpopular they are based on how they increasingly treat democracy and voting access as threats. It matters a lot that Trump has stopped claiming that he didn’t interfere in the 2020 election and instead claims that he had “every right” to do so. Combine this with his recent admission that he did in fact lose the election, and there’s no longer any rationalization for Trump’s bald-faced attempt to overturn what he knew to be a legitimate election, thwart the will of the voters, and steal the presidency. “Stop the Steal” was always just double-speak from those who refuse to let a little thing like democracy get in the way of their quest for power. When folks like me claim that this campaign is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism, I wish we were being hyperbolic.

The GOP have always considered themselves to be the “normal” America by which everyone else is defined. For example, white is normal; everyone else has a race. Male is normal; female is other. Straight and cis are normal; gay and trans are perversions. Christian is normal and everyone else is a dangerous heathen. And so on.

But, by clinging to the past, they’ve grown out of touch and left themselves the odd ones out. For them to now be the eccentrics on the margins must be incredibly disorienting, and this is why calling them “weird” has been such an effective attack: It undermines their whole identity and claims to superiority while exposing their deepest fear, i.e., becoming one of the minorities they’ve always scorned. The GOP can hardly comprehend that they’re no longer the American center — they’ve become the lunatic fringe.

So hell yes Democratic policies are left-leaning and liberal. Lefties need to stop taking that as a criticism and own the fact that they now represent the better future most Americans want. This is no time to be shy. If we have to drag our conservative friends and neighbors kicking and screaming into their own better future, so be it. It’s what we always do.

Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children. You can find his writing online at Medium (hopeanyway.medium.com) or Substack (hopeanyway.substack.com). Or, you can email him at ryanthomasurie@gmail.com.