OPINION: Demographic storm ahead: Labor shortage threatens economy

Last Tuesday, Lightcast released a report The Rising Storm, building on its 2021 report, The Demographic Drought. The Daily News covered the report, which confirms we’re now facing a full-blown demographic crisis.

In May 2021, I warned that the government’s COVID-19 response would worsen the looming workforce crisis. It didn’t just cause disruptions; it accelerated the retirement of over 3 million baby boomers. Compounding the issue, the U.S. fertility rate has been below replacement level since the 1970s, leaving a worker gap that younger generations can’t fill. As a result, we’re projected to be 6 million workers short by 2028.

“The Rising Storm" gives an even more alarming forecast. baby boomers are leaving the workforce at an accelerating rate, with more than 11,000 reaching age 65 every day. By the end of 2024, boomers will be the second-smallest generation in the workforce. Health care and construction are strained. We don’t have enough younger workers to replace them, especially as birth rates continue to plummet.

The report also reveals that immigration has become essential to maintaining our workforce; without it, we’d be facing an even more severe shortage. We need skilled, legal immigration that aligns with workforce demands. Japan’s demographic crisis serves as a cautionary tale — its failure to adapt quickly led to severe economic disruption. We must learn from their mistakes and take proactive measures. However, relying on immigration alone isn’t a long-term fix.

Some suggest that automation and AI are the solutions we need. The report shows that despite the hype, these technologies are years away from meaningfully filling labor gaps. AI can’t swing a hammer, wire a building, or care for patients at the bedside. Technology is far from replacing critical roles requiring human expertise — like carpenters, electricians and nursing staff. Counting on unproven technology to solve our immediate problems is a risky gamble.

There’s also the issue of prime-age men leaving the workforce. Labor force participation among men aged 25-54 is steadily declining. Substance abuse and incarceration, including the opioid crisis, have sidelined millions. According to the report, 4.6 million Americans are completely out of the workforce because of addiction or imprisonment — a massive drain on our economy.

We can’t ignore the cultural shifts pulling men away from traditional employment. There’s a growing disillusionment with the value of hard work, with many questioning whether traditional employment still offers the rewards or fulfillment it once promised. We need to answer tough questions about how to reengage this demographic.