OPINION: Does truth trump ‘alternate’ facts?

Do columnists ever change readers' minds?

And, if not, why do we write?

Are we just deluding ourselves?

I began mulling these questions after a recent reading of Elizabeth Kolbert's “Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds: New discoveries about the human mind show the limitations of reason." It was published in The New Yorker, Feb. 27, 2017. (See https://www.are.na/block/1285495.)

As you see, I’m a bit behind in my reading.

Kolbert cited the famous 1975, Stanford University study reported as “Why Facts Don't Change Our Minds.”

It revealed not only that providing correct information in refuting incorrect information is not only marginally effective, but it actually can reinforce false claims!

Founding Father John Adams wrote his wife, “Facts are stubborn things, but our minds are even more stubborn.”

One wonders what was the backstory of that communication, but it encapsulates what scientists have discovered through research.

Scientists, authors, politicians and pundits have voiced the futility of trying to change minds.

Sir Winston Churchill (British prime minister during World War II) said, “A fanatic is one who can't change his mind and won't change the subject.”