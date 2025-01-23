Greenland? Seriously?

Yes, seriously. If people are mystified about why President Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland, all they need to do is a quick internet search on the country.

Besides being a strategic defense position for North America, the island has numerous minerals, including iron, uranium, aluminum, nickel, platinum, tungsten and titanium. There are also petroleum deposits, gold and rubies, although the bulk of the economy is based on fishing. It all may sound a bit bland to most Americans.

But perhaps the most important minerals on the island are the rare earth elements, such as cerium and lanthanum. Greenland is home to about one-fourth of the world’s rare earth elements. These elements are used in almost everything for modern living, from cellphones to electric cars and medical equipment, among other things.

Greenland could become a major source of rare materials if the island was mined to capacity, which it currently is not. Such mining would also make some company owners seriously wealthy. No wonder Trump wants to buy it.

Greenland is not a completely independent country; it is an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark and is heavily dependent on Denmark for financial aid. Greenland is also considered an overseas country and territory of the European Union.

In recent remarks, Trump has said he wants to purchase Greenland for the “economic good” of the U.S., which easily translates to minerals mining. He even called for the “expansion of our territory” in his inaugural address. He has said nothing about the financial responsibility for the island. However, the government and people of Greenland have said they do not want to leave Denmark and the EU. Collectively, they have politely said, “No thank you” to Trump’s proposal.

Many residents told Greenland’s public radio they fear loss of their native language and culture if the U.S. takes the island, which has about 60,000 residents, most of whom are of Inuit-Scandinavian heritage. Many know the history of how Indigenous people were/are treated in the U.S. and they prefer being able to keep their way of life as is without colonization by the U.S.

In addition, many Greenlanders are worried the mining will destroy the land and fishing.