OPINION: Fathers, sons and the carrying forth the fighting spirit

"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by ..." — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

I write a lot about my dad and this is so for a reason. Not because we agreed on every issue ... we certainly didn't. As he aged, he grew more conservative; as I aged, more radical.

What of my dad I held onto was all the good stuff. What integrity was all about ... how your principles, hard-won, would never be sold out. How to be gentle when called for and how to be hard as steel when the occasion demanded it — such as in the face of injustice to others.

And this is the topic of this week’s column. Mingling parts of my own journey with those of two remarkable men whose own revered fathers left a powerful imprint on how a real man stands up against inequality and viciousness.

I’d like to begin by sharing a few of my father’s words ... words that colored the next 70 years of my life.

At 6, my place was the carpet next to dad's big arm chair. We could be found there most Saturdays watching college football.

As this morning game was broadcast from the East Coast, we had no local dog in the fight. I looked up at his strong face.

"So, who are we rootin’ for?”

"The team in the black jerseys."

I wanted to know why.

Dad gently laid his calloused palm on my shoulder.

“They are the underdog and, Skip, we always root for the underdog.”

Thus was shaped much of my worldview and my loathing of bullies and the hypocritical rich with their shoes planted on the throats of those less fortunate.

Years passed and, with them, the friendship of many who felt the same outrage at the demonization of the poor. Within the ranks of those fighting injustice are two local men and it is their stories and their fathers’ stories I would like to share. Like my own dad, theirs were giants and the course of their sons’ lives were reminders of noble legacies.

I first met Cass Davis before KRFP began broadcasting. We were both early board members and working to get Radio Free Moscow on the air.

Cass grew up in Panhandle mining towns. His dad, Blackie, worked at Bunker Hill, drilling and blasting for silver and lead. Conditions were brutal and dangerous as the 91 men who died at the nearby Sunshine fire discovered.

As bad as conditions were in the tunnels, Blackie could see the results on his children of the heavy metal poisoning of the water and soil they drank and played in. To this day, Cass suffers lasting effects of learning disabilities and other serious health problems.