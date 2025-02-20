OPINION: HB 138 threatens voter-approved Medicaid expansion

Sometimes, it seems the Idaho Legislature treats citizens more like badly behaved children than the people who hired them.

Case in point: The proposal to change the state’s Medicaid expansion program, which was put in place after 61% of voters passed it in 2018. By one vote, House Bill 138 by Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, passed out of the Health and Welfare Committee on Feb. 12. The measure passed in the House 38-32 on Feb. 19 and is now in the Senate.

At best, this is a raspberry blown to state voters in the guise of saving money. But can it really save as Redman says?

Looking to the long-term, erasing Medicaid expansion can cost the state millions of more dollars than it saves. Why? Medicaid is an insurance program for the very poor, and currently, Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare reports 450,000 citizens are covered by Medicaid, including the 89,000 enrolled in the expansion. These are families of four or more who make less than $3,193 a month or individuals who make less than $1,563 a month and have no insurance from their employers.

The problem with eliminating such coverage for the poor is they will wait until a simple illness becomes severe before being seen by medical professionals. By waiting for care because they cannot afford it, their medical problem becomes worse and they need more — not less — care and costs. Often this care needs to be subsidized by the state. Nationwide, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that poor families (making less than $40,000 per year) hold about $195 billion in medical debt. This can further deter people from seeking medical help.

This means the state is creating a hole many citizens cannot dig their way out of thanks to low wages and steep medical bills. Add in, the DHW reports 24% of the individuals covered have a primary diagnosis of a serious mental health issue. Medicaid allows these people to access a wider range of behavioral health services so they can get proper treatment.

As for saving the state money, Idaho Health and Welfare reports hospitals spent $42 million less on charity care and had $61 million less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. That translates into state savings as people who might become sicker were provided with quality care. This is all thanks to the 2018 Medicaid expansion.