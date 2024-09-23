OPINION: Helene invites us to reflect on our way of life

Most have been left with the wrong impression of Hurricane Helene. Was she really so tawdry, vindictive? Regrettably, she poured out her misery onto every street corner she ventured. Hearing the stories, seeing the devastation in Tennessee and North Carolina, it’s easy to come away with that opinion. I suppose she’s just mad after attention, but otherwise kindhearted. Scarcely a soul appreciates her sharp wit.

I’ve taken to personifying hurricanes. (As do the folks who name them). Doing so shields me from a distant, impersonal understanding that may leave me helpless, windswept. Paying a little attention to each hurricane’s unique temperament, I feel that along with the anguish will come insights into our relationship with wind and water. Our culture has decided to turn its back on Helene and her ancestral home. We erect walls and fill sandbags to keep her out.

I know — only if her and her ilk would stay in their proper place, out at sea. That is the origin of the dance: warm oceans where she begins her slight pirouette in tepid water, and by the time she reaches the Gulf of Mexico and its 86-degree cauldron she spins like an entranced dervish. If she never were to reach land in time, she’d faint.

Bridges and hospitals got swallowed up as Helene took her final gasp. People got swallowed up. Many were left starving and many more remain hungry and without shelter. The news crews though, appeared well-nourished. They parrot febrile phrases like “this disaster is unprecedented,” and “this really feels like a post-apocalyptic scene.”

A tired, middle-aged man appeared disoriented, both eyes unable to stay steady for the cable-TV interviewer, he rambled on about seeing a casket pass him in the current. Then almost seemed to take pleasure in answering a question about the cause of such a calamity. “These things happen; it’s just nature,” he said.

Just nature? You mean like those obese kids down in the holler with type 2 diabetes is just another example of nature?! Or maybe you mean like those drenched, treeless hillsides that give way to smother whole hamlets is just nature? Am I getting close?