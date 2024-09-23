OPINION: How media's bias fuels its own demise

Americans’ trust in mass media hit a historic low. Gallup’s latest findings show only 31% of adults have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the media. A supermajority — 69% — express little to no trust.

This steep decline marks a profound shift in the public’s trust in the media, raising serious concerns about journalism’s role in a democratic society. With skepticism so widespread, media institutions now face a credibility crisis that threatens their role as the “fourth estate”— holding the powerful accountable and keeping the public informed.

This distrust reflects not only individual failures but a broader breakdown in the public’s trust in institutions that shape national discourse. Many Americans now see mainstream media as unreliable, undermining its role in supporting democracy.

This decline is largely driven by deepening partisan divides: Republicans’ trust is a dismal 12%, with independents showing similar skepticism at 27%, reflecting widespread belief in media bias. Democrats, though more trusting, have also seen their confidence drop, with only 54% still expressing faith in the media.

As both sides of the political spectrum increasingly question the integrity of news sources, this erosion of trust presents serious challenges for democratic discourse and journalistic accountability. It also mirrors broader dissatisfaction with mainstream institutions’ ability to act impartially in today’s polarized environment.

Trust in the media varies sharply by age. Gallup reports that only 22% of adults aged 18-29 trust the media, while 45% of those 65 and older express confidence. This generational divide underscores a growing disconnect, as younger people increasingly turn to alternative sources like social media and podcasts, viewing traditional outlets as biased and outdated.

Mainstream media outlets like MSNBC increasingly rely on an older demographic. Nearly 90% of MSNBC viewers are over 55, with a median age of 68. Legacy media faces extinction unless it returns to objective journalism rather than serving as a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.