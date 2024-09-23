OPINION: Idaho: Where democracy goes to die

If I haven’t written about Idaho politics this legislative session, it’s not for want of content.

I could write about Idaho’s legal battles to ensure that pregnant women who have complications die rather than safely abort a nonviable fetus. I could write about H0176, which would dismantle Idaho’s medical education program. (Idaho already has the fewest doctors per resident of any state.) I could write about Idaho leading the charge to outlaw gay marriage or the blatantly unconstitutional attempt to require Bible readings in public schools. (Better stick to the Old Testament; the new one focuses almost entirely on some radical, leftist, immigrant Jew preaching compassion for the poor. Liberal indoctrination much?)

I could write about the attempts to repeal Medicaid expansion, a popular, voter-approved measure that insures 90,000 Idahoans while saving the state money. Or how our state is setting aside $50 million to pay for religious “education” and private-school subsidies for the wealthy even as our public schools crumble — and after 86% of the voters who contacted the governor asked him to veto it. I could write about legislators trying to give Idaho its own DOGE committee to, I dunno, fire and rehire every state employee in the name of “efficiency”? Or I could reflect on the bill to make firing squads Idaho’s primary form of lethal execution, which definitely has nothing to do with insecure legislators wanting to feel like big, tough men.

I could write about HJR001’s attack on public schools. Or S1070’s attack on public schools. Or H0298’s attack on public schools. Or S1094’s attack on public schools. (It is, in fact, an attack on the levies that are only necessary because the state doesn’t fund public schools as the constitution requires.) Or HJ0042, S1007, S1023, H0292, H0295, H0041, S1032, H0275, S1046, H0273, H0293, SCR108 and others that ... well, you know.

But why bother? With that information, will you: