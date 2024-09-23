OPINION: India’s Dalits suffer unrelentless oppression and violence

Last month we enjoyed a visit from our Indian friend Johnson Roosevelt Petta. Most Christian Indians (28 million strong) avoiding everything Hindu, have biblical names, but Johnson’s family obviously had great affection for two American presidents.

I was amazed to learn that Johnson was a Dalit, now the politically correct name for “untouchable.” Mahatma Gandhi preferred to call them “Harijan” meaning “children of God.” Gandhi believed that “caste is a social evil, and that untouchability is a soul-destroying sin.”

In Gandhi’s ashrams everyone (including Gandhi’s once protesting wife) was expected to share in the dirty work that Dalits (200 million strong) still do in India’s caste-bound towns and villages. In 1995, an Indian train was held up for hours because railway workers could not find any Dalits to remove a dead cow from the tracks. Only a Dalit may touch a dead body.

The Indian Constitution, written by a Dalit who converted to Buddhism to avoid the caste system, contains strict probations against caste discrimination. Johnson’s father, who served in the air force, and his paternal grandfather, who worked in the postal service, were protected at work because of their government employment.

In the private sphere, federal laws are flagrantly violated. The evil of caste exclusion is dramatically portrayed in a story that Johnson tells about his Dalit maternal grandfather. After he converted to Christianity, his Hindu neighbors had an additional reason to hate and harass him. For many Hindus, leaving the faith is a grievous sin.

Another strike against the maternal grandfather was that he had saved enough money to buy a plot of farmland. One day as he was taking his rice crop to market, he was ambushed by some Hindu miscreants. They beat him up and rolled his oxcart over the back of his thighs. The family shame was so great that, as a young boy, Johnson said that he was never told why “Grandpa walked so funny.”

In 2014 alone, there were 17,000 cases of violence against Dalits in the state of Bihar and only about 10% have come to trial. A 15-year-old Dalit goatherd named Sai Ram was burned alive after one of his goats strayed onto a high-caste Hindu’s property. Dalit women are routinely gang raped, and Dalit families are frequently forced out of their homes on the slightest of pretenses.