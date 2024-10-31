OPINION: Is there anything Trump could do to lose your support?

Dear Trump Supporters,

Is there literally anything at all that Trump could do to lose your support? Anything too vile, stupid, or cruel to rationalize or make an excuse for?

What if he was convicted of sexual assault or found guilty of fraud? What if he insulted America’s soldiers, including those who died in service? What if he heaped praise on communist dictators while denouncing fellow Americans ... as communists What if he sent lifesaving COVID-19 tests to Vladimir Putin even as he downplayed the pandemic that was killing hundreds of Americans daily? What if he mocked a handicapped person or defended white nationalists? What if he cheated on his wife with a porn star and then paid to cover it up?

What if he summoned his supporters to launch a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building in order to overturn a legitimate election? And what if that attack led to six deaths and 174 injured police officers, which Trump then called “a day of love”? And what if he also pressured election officials to “find votes” for him and tried to submit fake slates of electors and pressured his vice president to ignore the Constitution and deliver him a victory despite losing the election?

What if Trump were to show undeniable evidence of mental deterioration yet refused to release his medical records or take a mental aptitude test? What if his speeches were so incoherent, rambling, lie-filled and bizarre that his opponents encouraged people to watch them to reduce his support? What if linguistic analysis showed that he only speaks at a fourth-grade level?

What if he opened a rally by discussing a professional golfer’s genitalia? What if he ripped off his supporters with tacky trading cards, a failing social media company, a crypto scam, gaudy sneakers, or a $60 “God Bless the USA” Bible that’s actually made in China for $3?

What if he blew off the planned questioning at a townhall event to instead stand on stage awkwardly swaying to the least-danceable music imaginable for 39 minutes?

Because he already did all of this — and so much more — and you know it. And you don’t care, even though you’d lose your minds if Biden or Harris did any one of these things. Which leads me to wonder what, if anything, you do still care about.