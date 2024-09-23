OPINION: L.A. in embers: coming soon to a theater near you

“I am going to break down again; it’s my whole life."

“My daughter is on the way to help. They went from Pheonix to Prescott, then to Las Vegas where she said she won $600.”

“I keep going from not crying to crying again; I know a lot of these people and they have lost everything. It’s pretty surreal to see all this. It really hits you hard.”

“Calamity brings people together. We are all one; we are all humanity, and peanut butter and jelly connects you to your child heart, so I have all my children here and my wife and these new friends.”

“I grew up in the Palisades and all of my friends have lost their homes.”

“My kids asked me, ‘Where are we going to live? Where are we going to go to school?’ and I don’t have answers to those questions right now.”

“This is a flashback to COVID and this is a very concentrated area. This is beyond devastating; this is the moment we will all remember. Yet I have to think: There is no creation without destruction. We have to learn how we can grow from this. This is not the breaking of us, this is the making of us.”

Then I typed what the media was telling us to think about it all:

“It is a sickening thing to watch the strategy of the fire; not that it has thought.”

“Really hard and devastating to see. This was a residential community. The memories that have turned to ash. I don’t know what else to say. Except it is just sad, heartbreaking.”

“Heading down Sunset Boulevard the loss was worse than any fire we’ve ever seen. It looks like the apocalypse here. And when firefighters were able to make a stand and save a home, there was no victory, just a brief reprieve from the helplessness of fighting fire against the wind.”

“Oh, my goodness, praise the Lord. We saw people crying in their cars; we saw people praying in their cars.”

“This is a tragic time in our history in L.A.; a time when we are tested to see who we really are.”

More and more, it seems to me, we are seized in a prolonged state of shock as these events unfold. We lack an overriding mythology to explain any of it. Sure, communities are renewed in a sense; they do come together and help one another, but is witnessing death and devastation what it takes to make this happen?

