OPINION: Our feverish president needs to simmer down

Imagine being a powerful mob boss with a vast criminal organization, unchecked authority and an army of thugs at your disposal. Now imagine being president of the United States. Is there any overlap between those circles in your mental Venn diagram?

Probably not, but there’s someone else who sees those two circles as one, without a sliver of difference. In case you’re wondering, he is both our president and the most powerful mob boss in American history.

By pardoning more than 1,500 rioters and insurrectionists, our president won the loyalty of disaffected, right-wing scofflaws from sea to shining sea. He signaled they have nothing to fear as long as their violence is in service to him. It’s a dog whistle loud enough for deaf dogs to hear.

Kill a cop? No problem. No prison.

The oafs who stormed the Capitol are a clearly identifiable mob, the sort that gathers at night with lanterns and pitchforks. They are easy to spot, but there’s a more insidious mob at work inside the Capitol.

Known as Congressional Republicans, these members of a co-equal branch of government have swallowed their referee’s whistles and are cheering from the sidelines as a wildly chaotic president runs the U.S. Constitution through a shredder.

Though he disparages Democrats as “radicals,” our new president is the one radically transforming America. To wit, he is allowing an unelected billionaire and his Gen Z brownshirts to fire tens of thousands of federal workers.

Whoopee! We’re making government more efficient! To hell with stability!

Does anyone seriously believe the federal government will function better when these career civil servants clean out their desks and leave?

Deeper still, where’s the response from Congressional Republicans? Where’s the response as Elon Musk and his amoral apprentices download Treasury Department information about your bank accounts? Apparently, Musk can stick his nose wherever he wants, which begs the question: Would hyper-aggressive GOP congressmen and senators be so understanding, so nothing-to-see-here if a Democratic president ordered, say, George Soros to do likewise?