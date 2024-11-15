OPINION: Our new King has spoken: 'It’s unbelievable!'

“I am your retribution.” Our newly anointed King has spoken. Our ears have not failed us. The monarchy has been re-christened and a fresh phalanx of knights in the form of cabinet members wholeheartedly await the King’s command to commence the battle. Art thou friend or foe?

Not exactly the storybook fairytale that emerges from our better nature. Not at all. This mythological castle is decidedly dystopian. Some who voted for Trump did so from a place of despair, and the King’s promise of retribution helps mitigate some of that pain. Others project onto his visage a more enlightened monarch, encircled with messianic hope, with the promise that the goodness of traditional Judeo-Christian values will again infuse the Kingdom, and the peasants’ children will wear smiles, the villages will be lined with sparkling white picket fences, and most importantly, there will be an endless supply of BBQ ribs for the Super Bowl game.

For believers, our anointed King is cut from our cloth and can deeply relate to the instability and divisiveness that breeds fear and insecurity. That believers are willing to overlook the less-than-sanctified behavior of Trump, and even frame it as evidence that he too is cut from our cloth, is a further clue to the depths of misery in this country. He is one of us, not from the reviled class of elites much less the poisonous dens of institutional wokeism. The King will make us great once more, and for those fortunate enough to catch a benevolent glance, the possibility of salvation.

Whether Trump himself believes in these billowing images projected onto him, we have no way of knowing. What we do know is that he “looks at people like a company looks at people.” That’s how he describes his CEO perspective, that patriarchal no-nonsense, “you’re fired” Trump. That person too is worth millions of votes, and he wrings out every drop when ranting about wall building at the border, or imposing tariffs, or leaving NATO if other members fail to pay their dues.

Always the King, yet one who knows how to balance the books, how to trim the fat, cut waste, ostensibly to provide us working stiffs with added pocket change.