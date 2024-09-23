OPINION: Our president is lurching toward his Joe McCarthy moment

“Have you no sense of decency?” It was a simple question, posed to a political demagogue in Washington, D.C., more than 70 years ago. It wasn’t simply a question, it was a sentiment that stung the national conscience and triggered the demise of a vicious, vindictive politician.

Hmmm, a vicious and vindictive politician in Washington. Does that sound familiar?

Back in 1954, Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisc.) terrorized countless Americans with wild accusations that they were communists. That was his gimmick, and anyone who rose to the accused’s defense probably was a communist, too. As McCarthy’s saw it, commies were everywhere, and they were a grave threat to the American way of life.

His attacks went on, unchecked, for years.

Things came to a head when McCarthy, then chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused the U.S. Army of lax security at a top-secret facility. With his attorney Roy Cohn (more on him later) whispering in his ear, McCarthy charged that one of the Army’s junior attorneys had ties to a communist organization.

That’s when the Army’s chief counsel, Joseph Welch, spoke up.

“Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness.” When McCarthy began to sputter, Welch angrily cut him off.

“Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”

That exchange was like pouring a bucket of water on the Wicked Witch of the West. According to the Senate Historical Office, McCarthy’s immense national popularity melted away almost overnight. Censured by his Senate colleagues, ostracized by his party, and ignored by the press, McCarthy slid into alcoholism and died three years later, a broken man.

Bad story, happy ending. If only it were so easy today.

Does anyone see similarities between Joe McCarthy and the current demagogue in Washington? The wild accusations, the recklessness, and the willingness to destroy innocent lives on a whim?

There’s a common thread connecting these two metastasized cancers on the body politic: Roy Cohn. Before he was disbarred as an attorney, Cohn represented clients ranging from mob bosses to the playboy heir of a low-income Brooklyn housing developer. Though separated by decades, Joe McCarthy and our current president both studied the dark arts under Roy Cohn.