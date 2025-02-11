OPINION: President Donald Trump travels Hitler’s trail

No, President Donald Trump isn’t Hitler. Trump himself coined that phrase and blamed it on then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the late stages of the 2024 presidential campaign. It was but one snowflake in a blizzard of lies.

But Trump is sprinting down the trail that Adolf Hitler followed to become a dictator. The similarities are astounding.

Hitler’s father beat him physically, and Trump’s father beat him emotionally, and the sons were never able to gain their father’s respect. In both cases, sons who were denied a father’s affection and support developed mental disorders of grandiose delusion.

Adolf and Donald were both draft dodgers, although Adolf later volunteered and served in World War I.

Utterly lacking traits of military leadership, Hitler never rose above the rank of lance corporal and was assigned duty as a messenger carrier.

In 1918, Hitler entered a psychiatric hospital. Trump apparently was never officially diagnosed with mental illness, but he has displayed characteristics of personality disorders, including malignant narcissism, which involves:

Extreme arrogance.

Extreme need for power.

Acts of revenge against critics.

Lack of conscience, regret or remorse.

Cruelty and taking pleasure in the pain of others.

High levels of aggression.

Paranoia.

Both Hitler and Trump were masterful public speakers and propagandists, although their styles were very different.

They both also employed an arsenal of lies in pursuit of their goals.

Hitler first rose to fame on a concocted story in which he claimed to have singlehandedly captured an enemy officer during World War I.

Throughout his political career, lies were a major weapon against the German populous. Similarly, Trump has effectively employed pathological lies throughout his business and political careers.

Both men were convicted criminals.

Hitler was convicted of high treason for his leadership of the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, which was an attempt to overturn the Weimar Republic. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but served only nine months.

Trump attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost a bid for a second term and survived an impeachment. But, during the years of his interregnum, he was convicted on charges of 34 felonies.