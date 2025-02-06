OPINION: Republican hypocrisy: How dumb do they think we are?

Republicans, we have a hypocrisy problem. By “we,” I mean all Americans because the GOP controls all three branches of government – even the U.S. Supreme Court. So yeah, all of us are affected by the GOP’s hypocrisy.

The problem starts with the party’s Messiah, our newly inaugurated president who is guided by entirely by self-interest. As a prophet with a high-speed connection to God, everything that spills from his mouth is enshrined as Republican policy.

He and other GOP leaders claim, without apparent irony, to “support” the Constitution. That’s the claim, but it is not supported by reality.

Take Jan. 6, 2021, when -- having lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College -- the Messiah urged his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol and “fight like hell or you won’t have a country anymore.” Not coincidentally, Jan. 6 was the day Congress was scheduled to certify results of the 2020 presidential election.

From a Republican perspective, if you don’t like what’s in the Constitution, you simply ignore it. After that, your prophet can make up the rules as he goes along. If that fails, he can gaslight the American people by insisting nothing untoward happened on Jan. 6.

The GOP is striving mightily to airbrush the insurrection out of existence, but that goal is unattainable because we all saw it, in real time, on TV. Unlike Winston Smith in “1984,” our new president cannot sweep events of that day down the memory hole.

Want another example of Republican hypocrisy?

THE CLAIM: The GOP “backs the blue” and is the party of law and order.

THE REALITY: Immediately upon re-entering the White House, our new president pardoned more than 1,500 convicted criminals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- battling with police, looting and destroying federal property, then smearing feces on the walls. More than 140 of “The Blue” were injured that day, and one -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick -- died the following day. His death is hardly surprising, given that Sicknick was repeatedly sprayed in the face with a chemical irritant, which triggered a stroke, and then another stroke.

Here’s what “Back the Blue” means in today’s GOP-speak: Spray pepper in a cop’s face, he dies the next day, you go to prison, and then you get pardoned by the president of the United States.

Several other police officers committed suicide shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The GOP refuses to acknowledge any of those officers, so let’s take a moment to do so here: 1) Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida; 2) Kyle DeFreytag, also of the MPD; 3) Jeffrey Smith, also of the MPD; and 4) U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood.