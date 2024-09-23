OPINION: Salmon spawn a sacred renewal

Just northeast of Hornbrook, Calif., where the Klamath River bends westward toward its final resting place in the Pacific, stood the Iron Gate Dam. After decades of activism and 25,000 truckloads of dirt, the Iron Gate Dam is no more.

The dam’s removal along with three others along the Klamath means that some 400 miles of fresh mountain waters will flow unleashed as they had for thousands of years. It is the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

Klamath tribal members were there, side-by-side non-tribal environmental activists and local government leaders to hug and cry and to finally exhale together. As they bore witness, we citizens too bear witness to something more than the restoration of a river’s memory along with the encoded memory of chinook and coho salmon; this is a renewal, dare I say a “making America great again.”

In October of last year, chinook were seen where they haven’t been seen for over a century: 200 miles from the Pacific along a stretch of the Klamath Basin. Great, majestic again. How very patient they were!

Considering our society’s deep fragmentation, this episodic coming-together is worth savoring. It was practically yesterday, a mere 50 years before the first of these Klamath dams were erected in the name of opening the West to America’s Manifest Destiny, that California Gov. Peter Burnett enlightened the voters about progress: “A war of extermination will continue to be waged between the two races until the Indian race becomes extinct.” In those terms, the genocide that followed was nearly complete, but not limited to the Native peoples — there was their way of life to consider; the salmon too must be disregarded.

So why not hold hands, exhale together; these free-flowing waters are a thing to celebrate. In 2014, the Elwha River too was cleared of dams. Salmon there are recolonizing a 70-mile stretch, resuming a life that had always been. “It’s a wonderful marriage of tribal traditional ecological knowledge and western science,” said Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corp., the nonprofit entity created to oversee this recent project. This is a joint stewardship of state, local and tribal organizations.