OPINION: Sanctuary policies prioritize politics over public safety

Illegal immigration is one of the most divisive issues in America. Open-border advocates undermine public safety and the rule of law, while critics are unfairly labeled as xenophobic for supporting enforcement. A balanced approach that emphasizes fairness, accountability and community safety is essential. It’s time to cut through the rhetoric and focus on practical solutions.

Conflating legal and illegal immigration is a persistent falsehood. They are not the same. Congress allows around 850,000 legal immigrants annually to meet family, labor and humanitarian needs, following a clear vetting process. In contrast, millions paroled or given “temporary” protections under Biden’s policies fall outside congressional mandate. Until the law changes, it must be enforced.

Illegal immigration circumvents this framework and burdens public resources, placing a significant strain on American taxpayers. While highly educated legal immigrants often contribute greatly, many illegal immigrants lack skills, English proficiency, or diplomas, becoming a fiscal burden. Nearly 60% of families led by illegal immigrants rely on welfare, costing taxpayers more over their lifetimes than they contribute.

The term “mass deportation” is political theater, not policy. What’s proposed is targeted enforcement — removing criminals, repeat offenders and those who ignore deportation orders. This focuses resources on public safety, not deporting millions. Enforcement restores faith in the law through measured, practical action.

Opponents distort enforcement as heartless by pushing the “mass deportation” narrative. This misleads the public and obscures the real goal: protecting communities based on facts and priorities, not fearmongering.

Sanctuary cities obstruct immigration enforcement by refusing to cooperate with ICE, prioritizing politics over public safety. These policies release criminal offenders instead of transferring them to federal custody, shielding criminals rather than communities.

Texas’ proposal to provide land for detention facilities offers a practical alternative — swiftly processing and deporting illegal entrants while maintaining humane standards. This discourages repeat violations and eases strain on the system. Critics decry these facilities as inhumane echoes of detention camps, but this distorts the issue. Properly run facilities would balance security and compassion, addressing border violations directly and effectively.

The federal government has failed to be decisive. Withholding law enforcement grants from noncompliant jurisdictions is only a start. The catch-and-release policy is a glaring failure, leading to further violence and incentivizing illegal crossings. Politicians who release criminal illegal immigrants must be held personally and legally liable.