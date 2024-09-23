OPINION: Santa Claus has run off with all the toys

“Money, sex and power.” When asked how his kids turned out so well, my father was fond of sharing the important life values he had passed onto his children. I was fond of telling my dad he had gotten the order wrong.

There was a deeper message though, a deceptive honesty in his humor. Depending upon our relative position in society, we often find ourselves holding our head high and feign passion for whatever moral code happens to be on the agenda that day. That may result in a show of disapproval; we wag our finger at the candidates, their rich and powerful patrons, criticizing them for doing or saying what we might do or say.

That feels good. We fabricate a standard of lofty moral behavior and then impose it on others. When I do it, it makes me feel more powerful. When on occasion we are confronted with a politician’s raw, seamless honesty, the recipe gets jumbled. We like it, but sacrifice the power rush that comes with righteousness.

Can you imagine Donald Trump being asked why he wants to run for president and him replying, “I love power, lots and lots of power, always have. It felt great in 2016, and am now on the verge of a powerful feeling that will be unbelievable.” Such an admission, in his case, would be superfluous, but no less humbling for us moral backseat drivers. Nor do I kid myself into thinking that Kamala Harris would be immune to a similar emotion, the seductive charm of being America’s first female president.

More to the point however, if either of them were to step forward with that level of honesty, they would likely win the respect of those that truly run this country, the 1% who actually call the shots. Feudal lords such as Elon Musk and Timothy Mellon would wire transfer over $100 million into their super PACs — come to think of it, that’s already been done. They would reminisce about the time David Rockefeller, as CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank, was asked if he would consider running for president. Perplexed, Rockefeller replied, “Why would I want a demotion?”