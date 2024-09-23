OPINION: School choice wins, but threats to parental rights remain

I attended the Moscow Chamber of Commerce’s “Coffee with District 6 Legislators” on March 1, where Reps. Brandon Mitchell and Lori McCann spoke to a standing-room-only crowd.

I was particularly interested in House Joint Resolution 1 (HJR1), which failed by one vote, with Rep. McCann siding with Democrats against it. The resolution sought to amend Article IX, Section 9 of the Idaho Constitution, which currently treats homeschooling as an exception to compulsory government-school attendance and places it under legislative control:

“COMPULSORY ATTENDANCE AT SCHOOL: The legislature may require by law that every child shall attend the public schools of the state, throughout the period between the ages of six and eighteen years, unless educated by other means, as provided by law.”

Homeschoolers pushed for clearer protections to ensure parental authority over education, free from legislative interference. Their argument would replace the existing language with:

“The right of the people to educate their children without government regulation outside of the public schools of the state shall not be infringed.”

When I asked Rep. McCann why she opposed it, she claimed Idaho statutes already protect alternative education. But neither the homeschooling community nor I found that convincing — the Constitution’s current language makes homeschooling an exception to compulsory public schooling, meaning it exists at the legislature’s discretion. That’s exactly why clearer protections were needed.

McCann insists she supports homeschooling and would be willing to put protections in statute. But without constitutional protection, homeschooling is reduced to a privilege granted by the legislature rather than a fundamental right endowed by God — whether McCann admits it or not, that is the reality.

Later discussions focused on House Bill 93 (H93), which passed the Idaho Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. Education tax dollars should follow the child, not the zip ​​code.

Rep. McCann again sided with Democrats to oppose H93. Her justification? That it “takes public dollars and sends them to private schools.” That’s false. H93 isn’t a voucher system — it directs public funds to parents, who then choose how to educate their children outside the government school system.