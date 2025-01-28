OPINION: Some new looks at an old problem

As we enter the next four years of American history, the defining word at this juncture seems to be “uncertainty.” But life, like the weather, is always uncertain.

I’ve been tracking environmental issues for half a century, beginning before the 1972 publication of “The Limits to Growth” (LTG). It was the first report to the Club of Rome on the world problematique. LTG describes the complex of crucial problems (political, social, economic, technological, environmental, psychological and cultural) that humanity faces. LTG was subtitled “A Report for the Club of Rome’s Project on the Predicament of Mankind.”

Global warming was not included. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed 16 years later, although ExxonMobil researchers had been tracking climate change internally since the late 1970s.

The original objectives of the LTG study were:

1. Gain insight into the limits of our world system and constraints those limits put on human numbers and activities.

2. Identify and study the dominant elements, and their interactions, that influence the long-term behavior of world systems.

3. Warn of the likely outcomes of contemporary economic and industrial policies with a view to influencing transformation to a sustainable lifestyle.

LTG’s projections suggested that “in the absence of significant alterations in resource utilization, it is highly likely that there will be an abrupt and unmanageable decrease in both population and industrial capacity.” Authors emphasized that these projections of then-current trends were not inevitable; they could be avoided by collective international willpower.

Follow-up studies published in 1992, 2004, 2012 and 2022 corroborated trends, though details differed. Some specific predictions lacked accuracy, but LTG’s basic thesis — "unlimited economic growth on a finite planet is impossible” — was “indisputably correct.”