OPINION: Stop feeding the trolls

I’ve come to conclude that resistance was the wrong strategy to take following Donald Trump’s first election. It seemed perfectly natural to oppose lies with facts, cruelty with compassion, and injustice with social action while waiting for MAGA to come to their senses. But they weren’t deluded. All of this awfulness and division were exactly what they wanted. The right thrives on conflict. They feed on hatred and division. Our righteous outrage and condemnation are fuel for their fires, and the more we fight them, the stronger they become. For nearly a decade, we’ve been feeding the trolls.

I’m as guilty of this as anyone, and I should have known better. I remember shouting at the TV during Trump’s first campaign: “If you’ll just stop talking about him, he’ll go away!” Right or not, it was like asking someone to ignore a flaming trainwreck. We can wish that the media didn’t constantly reward all things stupid, ugly and crass, but the truth is that they’d stop feeding us garbage if we would stop eating it.

News junkies like me like to think that following the constant dysfunction and degeneracy of the Republican Party is somehow more sophisticated than keeping up with the Kardashians — but is it? Same hate-watching, different names. It’s not like Marjorie Taylor Greene was an accomplished professional who one day started saying crazy things. The only reason anyone knows her is because she says crazy things. Her stupidity and viciousness are so entertaining! And that’s the only reason she’s in Congress or has any influence whatsoever, while politicians of integrity, competence and decency remain invisible. (I promise, they do exist!)

We have to stop letting these idiots get to us because our disgust is the source of their power. Being stupid, crazy, or just terrible yields attention; attention yields influence; and influence yields political power. And that’s how we end up being led by the very worst among us.

It’s not just politicians but online trolls as well. Just because somebody says something ridiculous and we’re at a computer doesn’t require us to engage. In fact, most of the time someone posts something offensive, an indignant response is precisely what they’re seeking. They’re not looking for a debate; they’re shaking the beehive. And our frustration and hatred are their sweet, sweet honey.