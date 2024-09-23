OPINION: Taking responsibility: It's one of my core beliefs

I frequently say that people need to take responsibility for their actions. Today, I am shortening that statement to “take responsibility.”

Who is responsible for making sure you get up in time for work? You are. Who is responsible for putting food on your table? You are. Who is responsible for paying your debts? You are.

You are responsible for your well-being. You are the only person hurt by pawning that responsibility to someone else.

Taking responsibility is one of my core beliefs and principles, and it should be important to everyone.

This past weekend, I traveled to and from the Yakima of California — Palm Springs. It is OK to chuckle if you get the joke. During my travel, I sat through five take-off briefings for airplane safety.

It got me thinking about past columns I authored about airplane and travel safety. I thought it would be interesting to see if there was any updated information since my last column.

While sitting in an airport, I started researching airplane crashes and how to survive. It used to be said there was no “safest seat” on an airplane during a crash. However, in 2007, Popular Mechanics studied airplane crashes since 1971 and found that those in the rear one-third of the plane had better chances of survival. With this information, I started to sit in the rear of the aircraft.

In a fire, most people who die succumb to smoke inhalation, not the fire itself. This is very true in a plane crash, too. In fact, if you make it through a crash and the plane catches fire, you have a minute or two to escape before you will likely succumb to the smoke. With this information, I started to carry a smoke hood when I fly and stay in hotels.

The newest studies have changed some more of my traveling habits.

Did you know the oxygen masks that drop down are not necessarily connected to an extensive oxygen system on the plane? They are connected to a small object, about the size of a tennis ball, filled with chemicals. The system uses a chemical reaction to provide oxygen.