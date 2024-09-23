OPINION: The cancer club is admitting younger members

After seven months of chemotherapy, Kate Middleton’s cancer is in remission. She was all of 42 years old when handed her diagnosis. As the second-leading cause of death, cancer will claim the lives of one out of six Americans with its maladaptive malignancies.

Princess Kate’s case, though, is setting off more than a few alarm bells in the medical community. The elevated concern has to do with the age of the patient. Over the last two decades, there has been a 79% jump in cancer cases amongst those under 50 years of age. And this exceptional trend arrives in the midst of significant advances in cancer diagnoses and treatments.

Among the terminal cancer patients I would see when I was employed by a local hospice, the very young ones would invariably seize my emotions, my breathing would slow, and deep-seated fears would come up. I couldn’t and still cannot make sense of the flurry of thoughts. Cancer and youth, I had pondered, blend much like oil and water.

Because 12% of all cancer diagnoses are given to the under-50 age bracket, oncologists and researchers in the field are devoting refocused attention to understanding what actually is going on.

What is happening?

While there are not yet any definitive answers, there are well-evidenced correlations. One in particular comes from the type of cancer. Colorectal cancers are now the leading cause of cancer deaths among young men, and the second-leading cause among young women. (Although Middleton’s cancer type is undisclosed, some doctors suspect colorectal cancer based on the circumstances.) Inexplicably, lung cancer has become more common, even with millennials who have no smoking history.